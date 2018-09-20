Home»Sport

James Horan nominated for return to Mayo hot seat

Thursday, September 20, 2018 - 05:40 AM
By Eoghan Cormican
Sports Reporter

James Horan is poised to return for a second stint as Mayo manager having been nominated for the position by his club Ballintubber.

The deadline for nominations closed at lunchtime yesterday, with Horan giving approval to Ballintubber to allow his name go forward. It is believed Michael Solan, who guided Mayo to All-Ireland U21 glory in 2016, and 2013 All-Ireland MFC winning manager Enda Gilvarry have also been nominated for the post.

A selection committee to interview the nominated candidates, has yet to be formed.

Horan, who served as Mayo manager from 2011 to 2014 and reached two All-Ireland finals during this period, last month said he’d “love to get involved again”, but is unsure if the time is right for him to reclaim the bainisteoir’s bib.

At some stage, of course, I’d love to get involved again but is the time right for me, for the team, for the county board? I don’t know if it is.

He’s currently in charge of the Westport senior footballers. They play Breaffy in the Mayo SFC quarter-final this Saturday.


