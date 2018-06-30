'It’s the team must play', says Portugal boss

Portugal coach Fernando Santos once again stressed the importance of his other 22 players around main man Cristiano Ronaldo as they prepare to face Uruguay in the World Cup last 16 today.

When the inevitable question about Portugal’s record goal-scorer Ronaldo came, the 63-year-old’s face broke into a grin.

“I just got another free coffee, because I bet on this question. I get the coffee. Thank you for the question,” he told a news conference.

“Everybody knows that any team in the world depends on its players, and of course we have one of the best in the world, but you can ask the Uruguay coach the same question about Suarez, Cavani - you have great players in every team,” Santos added.

“It’s the team that has to play, if Ronaldo plays alone we’re going to lose. We have to be strong as a team, just as Uruguay are strong as a team.”

Much like his own side, Santos believes Uruguay’s strength lies in the collective, as well as the canny coaching of Oscar Tabarez.

“The greatest virtue of the Uruguay team is that they are Uruguay. You have a coach who has been working with them for 12 years, very experienced, very high-quality,” he said, adding that they have yet to concede a goal in 2018.

Santos played down suggestions that fans might be in for a boring game as two teams with water-tight defences face off.

“I think it’s going to be a great match, two teams that are going to try and win, each using their weapons. I hope it’s going to be a great clash,” he said. “Tomorrow is very different from the group stage, where the points matter — tomorrow, either you win or lose.”

Portugal opened their World Cup campaign in Sochi with a thrilling 3-3 draw against Spain, and midfielder Adrien Silver said his team have what it takes to score against a Uruguay rearguard that has not been breached this year.

“I think that shows their organisation, but I hope we’re going to be the ones to break that,” he said.

“I think we have quality, individually and especially collectively, and we know that we’re going to face a team that are very strong. We have assessed their weaknesses and their strengths, and we have prepared,” Silver added.

Meanwhile, Uruguay are approaching their last-16 clash with “calmness and serenity”, according to boss Tabarez.

Tabarez has led Uruguay for 12 years, winning a Copa America title and reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2010.

If they can come through today’s tie, they may even start to believe that they win a third World Cup, and first since 1950.

The South Americans were one of just three nations, along with Croatia and Belgium, to win all of their three group games and Tabarez has been impressed with how his players have performed in victories over Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

“We are in good shape, we have been working together for 12 years and achieving our objectives gradually, little by little,” Tabarez said.

“Considering the limitations we have as a country in footballing terms, we have come into this World Cup just as we wanted and in the three games we have played so far I think we are closer than ever to what we want to be.

“The last three matches we’ve started showing what we’re trying to achieve and it’s become apparent on the pitch,” Tavarez said.

“I believe that we are closer than ever to achieving our real objectives. We want to achieve that at this World Cup.

“Above and beyond the importance of the match — what it means to win or lose — I think we have a certain calmness and serenity in terms of facing it.”

Not that he was promising fireworks.

“I don’t know what kind of game it’s going to be. Will it be boring? That doesn’t cross our minds, but if it’s boring and we win...,”

The partnership of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani is certain to test Portugal’s defence.

“You don’t need any greater motivation than to see what is in play, in the last 16 of the World Cup against the European champions. It doesn’t get any better,” said Suarez.