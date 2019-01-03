Not sure if you have noticed, but Spanish-speaking football managers like to talk about suffering. The word pops up all the time in their post-match interviews. It might be something to do with Catholicism or just a general, Pedro Almodovar heroine-style fondness for tortured emotion, writes Tommy Martin.

But they’re always on about it. Arsenal manager Unai Emery after a scrappy Europa League win over Qarabag: “I think we suffered in the match. But I want to suffer. I want to not find easy matches.”

(Doesn’t quite explain their defending at Anfield last Saturday, but let’s move on).