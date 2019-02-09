NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Is Sherlock still part of the Dublin ticket?

Saturday, February 09, 2019 - 04:50 AM
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

The absence of Dublin selector Jason Sherlock from the sideline for the All-Ireland champions’ opening two Division 1 games has prompted a report he is no longer involved with the group.

Sherlock, who has been a forwards coach for all four of the county’s Sam Maguire Cups since 2015 and became a selector from 2017 on, wasn’t with the team for the defeat to Monaghan in Clones and win over Galway in Croke Park.

Attention now turns to this evening’s Round 3 game against Kerry in Austin Stack Park where if Sherlock is again a no-show Jim Gavin is certain to be asked about his fellow 1995 All-Ireland winning team-mate.

According to the Irish Daily Mirror, Sherlock has departed the set-up following strained relations concerning his “Jayo” RTÉ TV documentary, which was screened in December.

Another 1995 medalist Paul Clarke, who came on board at the start of last season having managed the development teams in the O’Byrne Cup the two previous seasons and was a selector with Paul Caffrey, has been operating as “maor foirne” these past couple of weekends.

Sherlock would be the third management team member to step away from Gavin’s Dublin after Michael Kennedy in January 2014 and Mick Deegan following the 2016 season. It also has been claimed Diarmuid Connolly is edging closer to a return to the Dublin panel although sources suggest report may be premature.

Meanwhile, Niall Scully and Eoghan O’Gara’s club Templeogue Synge Street have announced plans for a €3m major upgrade of their facilities at Dolphin Park. The development will include floodlights, a new training all-weather pitch, a new gym, dressing rooms, new meeting rooms and modest catering facilities and is part of plans to build a sustainable and competitive Gaelic Football Club to serve the Dublin 6, 8, and 12 areas for years to come.

Dolphin Park pitches are owned by Templeogue Synge Street GFC but are also used by a number of local schools and Kevins Hurling Club.

The funding for the investment will be raised through the sale of 15% of the site for the purposes of developing housing in the area.

Elsewhere, the Sigerson Cup semi-final between UCC and NUIG has been moved from next Saturday to the Sunday afternoon in Mallow.

It follows a request from NUIG to the GAA’s Higher Education Council as Kieran Molloy is set to play with Corofin against Gaobh Dobhair in an All-Ireland club SFC semi-final in Avantcard Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada on Saturday at 1.30pm.

The GAA state no fixture change was received from any of the other teams involved although UCD and Corofin player Liam Silke remains double-booked in seven days’ time — UCD face St Mary’s in Mallow that afternoon.

Like Molloy, Dr Crokes’ David Shaw will benefit from the switch as he is set to line out for the Kerry and Munster champions against Mullinalaghta St Columba’s in Semple Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm.

It is understood UCD did attempt to raise the issue with the GAA before Christmas as soon as the master fixtures confirmed a second club-college clash in as many years.


