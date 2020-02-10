News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Is Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino Bayern-bound?...Football rumours from the media

By Press Association
Monday, February 10, 2020 - 07:24 AM

What the papers say

Bayern Munich want Roberto Firmino to leave Liverpool this summer and help lead a new era of dominance in Germany, The Sun says. Coach Hans Flick believes the 28-year-old Brazilian is the ideal player to lead the attack alongside Robert Lewandowski.

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey could reportedly leave Juventus at the end of the season because manager Maurizio Sarri does not see him as part of his long-term plans, according to the Daily Mirror. The 29-year-old moved to Turin on a free transfer last summer following 11 seasons at Arsenal.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz his number one transfer target this summer, the Daily Express reports. The 20-year-old central midfielder has been a key player for Leverkusen this season.

Could Philippe Coutinho be set for a return to Liverpool? (Mike Egerton/PA)
Klopp is also considering bringing Barcelona’s Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, back to Anfield, according to the Daily Star.

The release clause of Napoli’s Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, will be active from June but the price tag is £127million, says the Daily Mirror.

Players to watch

Josh Murphy: Celtic are lining up a summer deal for Cardiff’s Murphy, having failed to buy him on transfer deadline day, The Sun reports.

Paul Pogba: Manchester United’s France midfielder Pogba will seek to leave the club this summer, with 12 months left on his contract, the Manchester Evening News says.

James Maddison: United’s interest in Leicester’s Maddison may be waning, though, with the England midfielder set to sign a new deal with the Foxes, according to the Daily Express.

Aaron RamseyJames MaddisonJosh MurphyKai HavertzKalidou KoulibalyMan UtdPaul Pogba

