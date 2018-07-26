Irish trio tee off at St Andrew’s Trophy in Finland

By James O’Connor

Three golfers will fly the Irish flag today in the St Andrew’s Trophy as Great Britain and Ireland take on the Continent of Europe at Linna Golf, Finland.

Following in the footsteps of Rory McIlroy and Pádraig Harrington, Kinsale’s John Murphy will tee it up for GB&I after making his debut senior debut for Ireland just two weeks ago.

The 20-year-old made his breakthrough in June when he won the St Andrews Links Trophy and followed it up with a stellar performance at the Amateur Open Championship, reaching the quarter-final.

Robin Dawson (Tramore) will also represent the side in Finland. After winning the Flogas Irish Amateur Open and reaching the final at the Amateur Open in Scotland, Dawson, 22, has risen to a career-high 10th in the world rankings.

Conor Purcell of Portmarnock is the third Irishman selected.

The teams will play four foursomes matches this morning and tomorrow morning, while eight singles matches are played this afternoon and nine singles matches in the afternoon tomorrow.

Britain and Ireland team for the 2018 St Andrews Trophy: T Clements, 21, Braintree, England; R Dawson, 22, Tramore, Ireland; D Hague, 21, Malton & Norton, England; M Jordan, 22, Royal Liverpool, England; J Murphy, 20, Kinsale, Ireland; G Petrozzi, 21, Trentham, England; N Poppleton, 24, Wath, England; C Purcell, 21, Portmarnock, Ireland; M Waite, 23, Filton, England.