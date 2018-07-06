Irish Open Diary: Donegal outpost attracts big opening-day crowd

Another Irish Open and the island’s golf fans are out in force again. After 11,487 attended Wednesday’s Pro-Am at Ballyliffin, the opening round saw this tournament live up its to reputation as the best attended European Tour event outside of its flagship BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Yesterday saw 13,716 make the journey to this Donegal outpost to add plenty of colour to the sunshine and spectacular views that were being beamed around the worldon the first day of competition.

The figure is down on last year’s round-one attendance of 17,763 at Portstewart on the northern Dery coastline but up on the 2016 equivalent of 12,834 at the K Club.

Picture: Inpho

“They are fantastic,” tournament host Rory McIlroy said of the crowds. “They love their golf. They haven’t had a big championship or big event for a long time. It’s great that it’s so well supported. No matter where we have this event in the country, it’s always been well supported, and I think you go up-and-down the range, all the players will tell you the same thing. They are very inspirational.”

McIlroy may be expected to say such things about his home crowd but there was praise from further afield. France’s Adrien Saddier, who opened with a four-under 68, said: “The Irish crowd is one of the best. I was a bit disappointed last week with the French (Open) crowd, and the Irish, Scottish, is one of the best crowds.”

McDowell enjoys the challenge of links golf

A solid round will always make the world feel a better place and Graeme McDowell’s opening 71 at Ballyliffin had a positive effect on the Portrush golfer as he spoke of enjoying the mental challenge posed by links golf.

The 2010 US Open champion described the “American” golf he plays regularly on the PGA Tour as “drop-and-stop, you hit a shot and the ball will pretty much end up where you expect it to end up”.

“When you get into links golf and it gets firm and fast, balls can go into silly positions and you kind of have to be okay with that.

“You can hit good shots that can go into weird and wonderful places, and you can hit bad shots that can bounce off and get away with it a little bit.

“You have to have on open mind and a good short game and you have to be able to pace putt well, and so it definitely is a slightly different mindset.

This is why this is such a fantastic time of the year for European golf to have these three events back-to-back, the Irish and the Scottish and then the British Open. It’s a great stretch of golf.

Foster quickly off mark in hole in one department

Mark Foster hit the first shot of this year’s Irish Open at 7.30 yesterday morning.

By 8.17 the Englishman had claimed the first ace of the week’s action.

Foster’s hole in one came at the par-three seventh after reaching the tee box three over par.

A wonderful seven iron from 177 yards was the perfect tonic, as was the birdie that followed on the par-four eighth but the good times did not last, five inwards bogeys on the back nine saw Foster sign for a 77, five over par.

“Only straight shot of the day but great to get an ace on the signature hole,” he tweeted later.