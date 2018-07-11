Irish eventing squad chasing success in Sweden===other4.50===

By Mike Dunne

Team affairs dominate this week’s international action with a senior nations cup qualifier in Falsterbo, Sweden at the weekend and the European Championships for Young Riders (U21), Juniors (U18) and Children (U14) already underway at Fontainebleau, France.

Furthermore, although not on the field of play this week, the Irish senior eventing squad has been named for the World Equestrian Games in North Carolina in September.

For the senior show jumpers, the Flasterbo fixture is the third of Ireland’s five qualifying rounds in this season’s Longines FEI Nations Cup league. The remaining two will be the UK nations cup at Hickstead and the Aga Khan contest at Dublin Horse Show.

Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, and hosts Sweden are the teams competing for points at this fixture, with Denmark and Norway making up the numbers as guests. Spain need a decent result this time as it’s the last of their five qualifiers and they have struggled to date.

A flop here would leave the Spanish as prime candidates for relegation from the 10-team European elite division, with their fate out of their own hands hereafter. The British, Italians, and Swedes have been none too impressive thus far either, but at least they will still have more action to come after this weekend.

For Ireland, there has been one good performance and one disappointing one. The better one came in Poland where the team finished second, but in France they slumped to sixth.

Anything other than a top-four finish this week would be a disappointment for the Irish, particularly as the Danes and Norwegians are from a lower level and should not get in the way of the six points-chasing teams.

A victory for Ireland would be quite a scoop in front of the Swedish fans who must feel there is better to come from their national team. Swedish show jumping in general is on the crest of a wave, with two of its riders, Peder Fredricson and Henrik Von Eckermann, occupying second and fifth places respectively in the world rankings. Both will be present in Falsterbo.

Irish manager Rodrigo Pessoa’s five-member squad is comprised of Mark McAuley (Utchan De Belheme), Daniel Coyle (Cita), Paul O’Shea (Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu), Bertram Allen (Gin Chin van het Lindenhof), and Billy Twomey (Kimba Flamenco).

McAuley and O’Shea featured in both of the earlier qualifiers with the same horses, O’Shea’s double-clear in Poland being the best performance to date, marginally ahead of Cameron Hanley and Quirex who stood out in France with just one-time fault over the two rounds.

At Fontainebleau, Ireland’s Young Rider show jumping team slotted into third place after yesterday’s first stage, lying just over four faults off top spot. The Children’s show jumping team event got going on Monday with Ireland starting reasonably well in fifth place.

The announcement this week of the Irish eventing squad (see below) for the World Equestrian Games in September will have had a sobering note for fans of the sport. Sadly missing was the name of Jonty Evans who would almost certainly have been included with his horse Cooley Rorkes Drift had the rider not suffered that terrible fall on June 3 at Tattersalls International Horse Trials from which he has yet to recover.

“The thoughts and prayers of all the team remain with Jonty Evans,” said team manager Sally Corscadden on announcing her squad.

The Irish manager is upbeat about her team’s prospects in September. “It is very exciting to be traveling with a squad that has achieved competitive individual performances at four-star and championship level,” she said. “Our job is to turn this into a competitive team result and qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.”

No stranger to Olympic Games was legendary show jumper Hans Günter Winkler who passed away on Sunday just weeks short of his 92nd birthday. The German ace was the most successful show jumper of all time at Olympic level, competing at six Games from 1956 to 1976, never failing to bring home a medal.

Irish eventing squad for World Equestrian Games:

Aoife Clark (Fernhill Adventure); Cathal Daniels (Rioghan Rua); Sarah Ennis (Horseware Stellor Rebound); Padraig McCarthy (Mr Chunky); Sam Watson (Horseware Ardagh Highlight).