Irish dreams of Euro glory flounder in Kaskada

Friday, July 13, 2018 - 05:20 AM

Ireland’s hopes of European Boys’ Team Championship glory were dashed with an agonising 4-3 defeat by Sweden at Kaskada in the Czech Republic yesterday.

Having bravely battled back from 2-0 down to level at 3-3, John Brady was edged out on the last by Viktor Hagborg-Asp in what proved the decisive singles match.

The Swedes had held a dominant lead following the foursomes, after Jesper Von Reedtz and Gustav Andersson beat Mark Power and Aaron Marshall 5&3, while Brady and Tom McKibbin lost on the final green against Adam Wallin and Rasmus Jonasson.

Ireland roared back in the afternoon with Power, McKibbin, and Marshall all victorious in the singles.

With David Kitt losing his match, it came down to Brady but it would end in heartbreak for Ireland.

A fifth-placed finish is now the best they can hope for as they face England today.

The Irish Ladies’ chances were shattered with a 6-1 quarter-final defeat by leading qualifiers France at Murhof in Austria.

The sides were deadlocked at 1-1 after the two foursomes matches which both went to sudden death. Annabel Wilson and Mairead Martin bagged a dramatic win over Emma Broze and Chloe Salort on the 20th, with Lauren Walsh and Olivia Mehaffey going down on the 19th against Pauline Roussin Bouchard and Shannon Aubert.

That was as good as it got for Ireland as France dominated the afternoon singles matches. Curtis Cup duo Mehaffey and Grant were defeated 5&4 by Agathe Laisne and Mathilde Claisse, respectively, while Walsh, Julie McCarthy, and Wilson lost in their matches.

With the title now gone, Ireland go head to head with England today with fifth their target.


KEYWORDS

GolfEuropean Boys’ Team Championship

