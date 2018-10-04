Irish clubs and schools hook up with NBA sides

Thirteen Irish basketball clubs, paired with primary schools in their area, have hooked up with the 30 NBA franchises in an exciting new initiative to promote hoops nationwide.

The official ‘draft’ took place this week at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght. It marked the beginning of the inaugural Jr NBA Basketball Ireland League, which will run from this month through December, culminating in a festival of basketball at the National Arena on December 12, where an NBA Ambassador will be in attendance. DeCare Dental will be official sponsors of the league.

The ‘draft’ saw the 30 teams from around the country matched with an NBA team as well as receiving corresponding NBA team-branded uniforms for their games.

Head of Development at Basketball Ireland, Jason Killeen stated:

“We’ve lots of excited schools and clubs around the country, and we are ready to have three great months of basketball leading up to the festival of basketball in the Arena in December.”

The Jr NBA, the league’s global youth basketball programme for boys and girls, teaches the fundamental skills as well as the core values of the game at the grassroots level in an effort to help grow and improve the youth basketball experience for players, coaches and parents.

The list of clubs and schools for the Jr NBA Basketball Ireland League, plus the NBA team they will represent, are:

Athlone BC (Westmeath) Coosan NS, Athlone – San Antonio Spurs; St Ciaran’s NS, Baylin – Toronto Raptors; Ballincollig BC (Cork) Scoil Barra, Ballincollig – Miami Heat; Gaelscoil Ui Riordain, Ballincollig – Milwaukee Bucks; East Cavan Eagles (Cavan) St Mary’s NS, Virginia – Atlanta Hawks; St Killian’s NS, Mullagh – Brooklyn Nets; St Clare’s NS, Ballyjamesduff – Charlotte Hornets; Ej Sligo All Stars Scoil Mhuire agus Iosaf, Collooney - Utah Jazz; Naomh Eanna, Carraroe, Sligo – Washington Wizards; Killester BC (Dublin) Scoil Assam, Raheny, Dublin – Orlando Magic; St Francis of Assisi, Belmayne – Philadelphia 76ers; Liffey Celtics BC (Kildare) Scoil Chearbhaill Ui Dhalaigh, Kildare – New York Knicks; Scoil Mhuire NS, Lucan – Oklahoma City Thunder; Limerick Celtics (Limerick) Le Cheil NS, Limerick – Houston Rockets; Limerick School Project – Indiana Pacers; Limerick Educate Together – Los Angeles Clippers; Neptune BC (Cork) Scoil Oilibhéir, Cork – Minnesota Timberwolves; Scoil Iosagain, Farranree, Cork – New Orleans Pelicans; Ongar Chasers (Dublin) St Benedict’s NS, Ongar – Phoenix Suns; Mary Mother of Hope, Ongar - Portland Trailblazers; Templeogue BC (Dublin) St Colmcille’s Knocklyon, Dublin – Boston Celtics; St Dominic’s NS, Tallaght, Dublin – Sacramento Kings; Titans BC (Galway) Scoil Iognaid, Galway – Denver Nuggets; Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh, Galway - Detroit Pistons; Mercy Primary & Scoil Bhríde, Shantalla Galway – Golden State Warriors; Tralee Imperials (Kerry) Scoil Eoin, Tralee – LA Lakers; St Brendan’s NS, Tralee – Memphis Grizzlies; Ulster University Elks (Belfast) Ballyclare High School, Belfast – Chicago Bulls; Abbey Community College, Belfast - Cleveland Cavaliers; Blessed Trinity College, Belfast – Dallas Mavericks.