Ireland V Denmark in numbers

Ireland’s strike rate in Group D is their lowest after seven qualifiers since 1985 (0.57)
Shane Duffy is one booking away from missing a possible play-off semi-final match
Both of Ireland’s last two goals against Denmark were scored by Duffy (1-5 in Dublin, November 2017; 1-1 in Copenhagen, June 2019)
Wins by Ireland in their last five competitive matches at home (W2, D2, L1)
Draws for Denmark in their last five competitive matches away from home (W2, D3, L0)
Draws in the last seven competitive matches between Ireland and Denmark (four 0-0; two 1-1)
Denmark’s current Fifa ranking (22 places above Ireland)
Matches since Denmark lost in competition (October 2016), other than elimination in a penalty shoot-out
Years since Ireland beat Denmark in a competitive match (2-0, ECQ, Dublin, May 1979)
Attempts on target by Denmark in Group D (compared with Ireland’s 21)
Ireland’s rate of passing accuracy in Group D (compared with Denmark’s 86%) Compiled by Paul Kelly