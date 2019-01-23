Ireland tyro Hawkshaw relishing England opener

Ireland welcome England to Cork on Friday week for the first of their U20 Six Nations games, with Noel McNamara’s side hoping to end their nine-year wait for the title.

England, and fellow U20 World Cup finalists France, are favourites, with England boasting the likes of Harlequins’ out-half Marcus Smith in their starting XV.

Smith, still only 19 years old, has made 47 appearances for the Premiership side already, and will be the star attraction when the English visit Musgrave Park in nine days’ time.

“Marcus is an incredible player as you can see with Harlequins and what he has been doing,” said David Hawkshaw, the Belvedere out-half, who will wear the No 12 shirt for Ireland.

“I think the boys played him at U18 level with the Irish U18s in Wales and he was very good then.

“Taking on teams like England and players like that you want to judge yourself against the best.

Marcus Smith has been performing and he has been playing at a high level so we don’t know how we are going to shut him down but it’s great to have him out there. You want a player out there so you can measure yourself against them.

“With England over the last few years they have a good pool of players to pick from and they have been very successful. These are the games that you look forward to; taking on England down in Cork. It’s going to be great. We are really looking forward to putting in a good performance.” Leinster out-half Harry Byrne, younger brother of Ross, will wear the No 10 shirt for Ireland, and he’s one of just five players in the 40-man squad who have been capped at this level before.

Vice-captain Charlie Ryan and Dylan Tierney-Martin are the only forwards with previous experience, but the new-look pack has given Hawkshaw plenty of hope.

“The best thing about it this year is that we have a very strong pack, we look for the dogged attitude in a pack and that’s exactly what they have,” he said.

“There are some very good players, the likes of Michael Milne, Charlie Ryan coming back for his second year, John Hodnett as well from Munster. There are various others as well but they are men that get you on the front-foot and that’s what us as backs like to live off; let them do the dirty work for us. “It’s hugely exciting for us all.”