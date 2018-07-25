Ireland equestrian team fighting fit for Hickstead

By Mike Dunne

The second-last of Ireland’s nations cup league engagements takes place this weekend at the UK meeting at Hickstead.

With several Irish riders engaged on the Global Champions Tour in Berlin, manager Rodrigo Pessoa has put his faith in what is a new-look line up as far as this year’s league campaign is concerned.

Of the five announced for the Hickstead squad, only Shane Breen has been involved in a qualifier so far this season.

The rest of the squad is reflective of the team that Taylor Vard managed in a non-league outing in Lisbon two months ago which Ireland won.

Included are Trevor Breen with Bombay and Anthony Condon with SFS Aristio, both combinations having been on that winning team in Portugal.

Also part of that success was Michael Duffy who is included for this week’s event but switches to EFS Top Contender. The fifth member of the squad is Richie Moloney with Freestyle De Muze.

The Breen/Bombay combination produced the only double-clear of the entire field in that Portuguese contest. For Waterford rider Condon and Aristio it will be their first top-level nations cup outing since the Hickstead fixture two years ago when they went double-clear, having done the same at two other five-star nations cups (Falsterbo and Al Ain) earlier that year.

The horse subsequently went to stud and their first return to Irish team action came at that Portuguese event.

Hickstead could have been a crucial juncture in the nations cup season, but the runner-up finish in Sweden two weeks back earned enough points to take the pressure off.

Although still wanting to do well at Hickstead, it looks at this stage as if the manager’s two league objectives will be achieved. Relegation is now virtually out of the question - Ireland would have to be eliminated at both Hickstead and Dublin for that to happen - and a qualification spot for the nations cup final looks likely.

Some of the other teams competing at Hickstead are in more urgent need of a good showing than Ireland. The British hosts, who were a touch unlucky that their six-fault total in Sweden only earned them fifth place, are lurking at the wrong end of the table, as are Italy and Sweden. The British and Italians will have another chance in Dublin but for the Swedes, this weekend is their last qualifier.

The European silver-medalists have probably done enough to stay in the 10-team elite division for next year but a ticket to this year’s final could be out of their grasp unless they get a good result in this week’s contest. The other teams involved are the Netherlands, whose campaign has been sound to date, and the current table-toppers Belgium, while Brazil will compete as a guest nation.

Although it wasn’t a league outing, Ireland’s runner-up finish last Thursday at the Aachen Festival in Germany turned out to be the morale-booster Pessoa hoped it would be. Although only fifth at halfway, Ireland battled back and up until Marcus Ehning clinched it for the home nation with a clear on Pret A Tout, the Irish had a chance of victory.

It was the first team outing of the year for Cian O’Connor’s Good Luck who jumped clear in the second round after having one down in the opener. Shane Sweetnam and Chaqui Z had only a time fault in each round, with Cameron Hanley and Quirex contributed a first round clear. Darragh Kenny’s second round clear on Babalou was followed by the pairing’s splendid showing in the Rolex Grand Prix on Sunday in which they finished fourth.

Cork hosts the next round of the TRM/Horse Sport Ireland New Heights Champions series this coming Sunday at Maryville. Last week’s round at Tattersalls in Co. Meath was won by Dermott Lennon and Gelvins Touch, the only paring to go clear in the jump-off.

Lennon had taken the previous day’s national Grand Prix round with his newer ride MJM Pursuit.

“We try this every weekend but it doesn’t always work,” the Co. Down rider said of his weekend double. The New Heights Champions series is now in its second year and Lennon sees it as a major boost to the domestic scene.

“We struggled for many years here to get this 1.50m level of national grand prix to have a stepping stone for the horses to go to Europe,” he said.

“We needed this level.”

Greg Broderick and Duco hold the overall lead in the series with Lennon and Gelvins Touch now moving into second place.