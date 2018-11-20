Home»sport

Ireland endure chastening defeat to mighty Dutch

Tuesday, November 20, 2018 - 03:10 AM

By Stephen Findlater

Ireland’s men finished their World Cup preparations with a rough 7-1 loss to the Netherlands in Amstelveen with the second half proving a chastening experience.

The first half was tight with just a 15th minute Mirco Pruijser goal between the sides. David Harte showed his worth with a number of good stops.

Ireland head coach Alexander Cox

Ireland remained in the mix with 18 minutes to go when Shane O’Donoghue’s thumping strike countered a Jeroen Hertzberger goal, making it 2-1.

However, five goals in a 13-minute spell from the world No 3 Dutch changed the complexion of the evening with Mink van der Weerden clattering home a couple.

For coach Alexander Cox, it means lots to mull over on the flight to Bhubaneswar, India in a couple of days as they look to take on the reigning World Cup champions Australia on November 30.

Yesterday also saw the announcement of a 28-player Irish senior women’s training panel. It included 14 of the 19 players used in the run to World Cup silver.

Not involved this time for a variety of reasons are Lizzie Colvin, Nicci Daly, Ayeisha McFerran, Grace O’Flanagan and Shirley McCay who remains undecided about whether she will continue.

The squad travels to Spain for three uncapped matches next week in Valencia with twins Bethany and Serena Barr, Sarah Hawkshaw and St Andrew’s schoolgirl Amy Elliott the complete newcomers.


