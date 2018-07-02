Ireland end era of Fulton with win

Ireland 3 - 0 France

Stephen Findlater

An emotional weekend for the Irish men’s team concluded with two big wins over France as coach Craig Fulton’s groundbreaking spell in charge ended on a high note at the Mardyke.

On Saturday, Ireland ran up a 6-1 win over the French before scoring a 3-0 win on Sunday in a tight affair, pulling away with it late in the day after David Harte had made plenty of big saves.

Stu Loughrey’s tap in started the run with 17 minutes to go before Shane O’Donoghue whipped in a corner shot. It was his fifth goal of the weekend, bringing his personal total to 87 goals, six short of Cork C of I’s record-holder John Jermyn who retired on Thursday night.

David Harte.

Alan Sothern slotted home the third with a few minutes to go to crown a productive weekend. For Fulton, it was the final act of his reign which brought an unprecedented period of success, yielding a maiden European bronze medal and ending long waits for Olympic and World Cup qualification.

He left the field through a guard of honour from the players, moving on to start his contract with Belgium on Monday as an assistant coachwhere he can focus solely on hockey.

During his time, Fulton had been a superb man-manager, getting the most from his squad to push the limits of what access he could get from his players in an increasingly professional game.

And he says that getting that right will be integral for the person who replaces him.

“Work conflicts are the biggest challenge for this group now. You don’t want anyone on unpaid leave who can’t commit,” he said.

“In house, there is enough calibre to carry it forward. It’s not my decision to make but the assistant coaches can run it and the players are running themselves.

“They just need to confirm the programme and make sure everyone is available due to work.”

As for his time in charge, he says it was a truly special time for him and he hopes he has laid the groundwork for a successful World Cup performance in November: “I am an emotional guy and that’s what drives me. I am very proud of what we have been able to accomplish together. It has been a difficult weekend but a very proud one.”

IRELAND: D Harte, J Jackson, M Nelson, E Magee, S O’Donoghue, J McKee, M Darling, M Robson, P Gleghorne, C Harte, L Cole Subs: M Bell, A Sothern, N Glassey, S Murray, J Duncan, S Loughrey, J Carr France: A Thieffry, J-L Kieffer, T Genestet, V Lockwood, C Masson, N Dumont, G Baumgarten, F Goyet, C Peters-Deutz, E Tynevez, V Charlet Subs: M Branicki, A Ferec, P van Straaten, B Rogeau, A Bellenger, A Coisne, C Saunier