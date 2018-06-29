Ireland discover winning feeling at the Mardyke

Ireland 73 - 54 Cyprus

By John Coughlan

Ireland finished the group stage in the FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries with a comfortable 73-54 win over Cyprus at the Mardyke Arena last night.

The home nation finished runner-up when these championships were staged in Gibraltar in 2016 but Irish coach Mark Scannell believes more funding will be needed in the coming years for basketball to prosper.

Scannell said: “There is a danger we could be left behind and if Ireland are to compete with countries like Denmark, Norway and Luxembourg a serious investment will be needed from our government.”

The bold facts is that basketball has the most participation at schools level outside of GAA and yet when it comes to funding the sport it is clearly under-funded in comparison to other sports.

Scannell added: “Possibly our best player Orla O’Reilly is playing professionally in Australia and we couldn’t afford to fund bringing her home for this tournament.

“All I am trying to do is explain we had 11 amateurs and one professional Fiona O’Dwyer in our squad and although people may be surprised we couldn’t make an impact the reality is that we have been overtaken by other countries.”

In this game Ireland were energetic in the opening exchanges and with the players sharing the ball at speed the sides were level in the third minute. Suddenly Cyprus began exposing Ireland at the post and with Eleini Okomindou nailing consecutive baskets the Cypriots surged into a five-point lead.

Ireland’s Sarah Woods found her scoring touch and when she nailed a late three- pointer it helped her side into a 16-14 lead.

Ireland managed to reduce the amount of turnovers as they only amassed a mere two in the first quarter and that was a huge improvement from their two previous games.

But the turnover woes returned in the second as they registered five in three minutes and a Stavroula Koniali deft move to the hoop reduced the deficit to 26-24 with three minutes remaining to the interval.

In the closing minutes Ireland recovered their composure and a second stunning three-pointer from Woods ensured they led 32-26 at the break.

The Irish supporters have been excellent in this tournament and they gave them huge backing when Cyprus threatened to get back in the game on the restart.

Irish captain Grainne Dwyer finished with 11 points but it was the manner in which she made four crucial assists that yielded baskets for her teammates that impressed many fans.

The same can be said of her UCC Glanmire teammates Claire Rockall and Aine McKenna who both had their best games of the week.

Entering the final quarter Ireland had a nine-point cushion and they ran out worthy winners.

Scannell said: “I am delighted with the win but the reality is we should be in the semi- final and now it’s a case of driving on and finish the tournament with two wins.”

Ireland are now guaranteed two more games and in the words of coach Scannell it’s highly likely they will play Cyprus again for the right to finish fifth.

“It is small consolation but we are determined to finish in style and I am confident the future of Irish Women’s basketball is in safe hands.”

Ireland Scorers: Fiona O’Dwyer (14), Aine McKenna (12), Sarah Woods (14), Claire Rockall (13), Grainne Dwyer (11), Edel Thornton (5), Sorcha Tiernan (4).

