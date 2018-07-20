Ireland defender Egan completes switch from Bees to Blades

By Martin Claffey

Ireland international John Egan believes he will “kick on” at Sheffield United after sealing a club record switch from Brentford yesterday.

The Corkman moves to the Blades on a four-year deal for a fee in excess of £4m.

“I’ve two fantastic years at Brentford, I can’t speak about them highly enough and we had a very good team there,” Egan told the Sheffield United club website.

“But now I really want to kick on at Sheffield United. I love a team in red and white stripes and I just can’t wait to get going again at Bramall Lane.”

Egan, the son of the late Kerry Gaelic football legend John Egan Snr, spent a brief period on loan at Bramall Lane six years ago.

“The fans have always been unbelievable here and I can’t wait to walk out as a Blade now.”

United boss Chris Wilder said:

“John has been our No. 1 target in that position throughout the summer. I’ve monitored him for a number of seasons now and he is a defender who defends properly and he’s been excellent as skipper for Brentford.

"We see him as a leader and he is worthy of the fee we’ve paid for him... I have every confidence that he will be a regular international with the Republic of Ireland.”

Another Irish international is also on the move, with goalkeeper Colin Doyle joining Hearts after signing a two-year deal at the Scottish Premiership club. The Corkman joins as a free agent having left Bradford City at the end of last season.

Meanwhile, Irish striker Adam Rooney has swapped Aberdeen for England’s fifth tier side Salford City.

Salford are part owned by former Manchester United stars Phil and Gary Neville, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes, and Ryan Giggs.

Elswhere Southampton have handed professional contracts to Irish academy players Kameron Ledwidge and Sean Brennan.

The pair, both aged 17, have signed three-year contracts to keep them at St Mary’s until June 2021. Full-back Ledwidge joined the Saints from St Kevin’s Boys while midfielder Brennan came from another famed Dublin club, Belvedere.