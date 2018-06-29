Home»Sport

Ireland advance to semi-finals

Friday, June 29, 2018 - 05:10 AM

Ireland 63 - 56 Andorra

Ireland pipped Andorra to a semi-final spot yesterday, as they ran out 63-56 point winners in their final FIBA Men’s European Championship for Small Countries group clash in San Marino.

It wasn’t an easy victory for the Irish, despite leading 34-16 at half time, as a late, late comeback from Andorra brought the gap back to two points with just over a minute to go. Ireland pulled through thanks to captain Ciaran Roe, who performed excellently in the dying stages to see them into tomorrow’s semi-final.

Big performances from Jordan Blount, Taiwo Badmus and Lorcan Murphy were the highlights for the Irish, with Blount having a 15-point first quarter. Badmus, Murphy and Travis Black chipped in with big scores throughout and Ireland led 52-34, going into the last.

In the fourth quarter though big scores from Andorra’s their talisman Guillem Colom closed the gap.

In an intense, final two minutes Roe added two vital points from the free throw line followed by a clutch drive to the basket to secure the victory.

IRELAND MEN’S TEAM: Adrian O’Sullivan, Aidan Quinn, Lorcan Murphy (9), Patrick Lyons, Travis Black (6), Jordan Blount (17), Ciaran Roe (11), Matthew Kelly, Taiwo Badmus (18), Keelan Cairns, Eoghain Kiernan, Paul Freeman (2).

