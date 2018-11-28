International Olympic Committee could take Olympic qualification out of AIBA’s hands

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) could be suspended as the world governing body for amateur boxing at the (IOC) Executive Board meeting in Japan this weekend.

The IOC meet on Friday and Saturday in Tokyo where the election of Gafur Rakhimov as AIBA president and governance issues within the organisation will be discussed. Rakhimov has been linked to organised crime by the US Department of the Treasury. The Uzbek strenuously denies any criminality.

The IOC had warned that if Rakhimov was elected by the AIBA, that the sport could be booted out of the Olympics.

#IOC openly goes against the unopposing candidature of #Rakhimov as #AIBA President. Once elected, IOC will take unprecedented measures against an International #Federation at the #Olympics. The member federations (the voters) holds the destiny of #boxing in the #OlympicMovement pic.twitter.com/BGcnyja0GD— isportlaw (@isportlaw) October 4, 2018

The IOC has since pulled back on threat to boxing’s Olympic status, saying they want to protect the Olympic dreams of young boxers.

However, they could install a “special organisation” to oversee boxing at Tokyo 2020 and qualifying events leading up to the 32nd Olympiad.

The professional World Boxing Association recently set up an office in Lausanne where the AIBA is based.

Former Olympic and World pro champion Wladimir Klitschko wants the WBA to replace the AIBA and the IOC to grant the WBA an Olympic licence. Klitschko said: “We need a combined effort to protect (the) life-changing dreams of athletes who want to participate in the upcoming Olympic Games.

“I’m pleading with the national federations to continue signing with the pioneers of boxing, the world-renowned WBA.”

The AIBA has declared it has “never been in a better place than right now”.