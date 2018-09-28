In-transition Quins face demanding league opener

By Stephen Findlater

After a ground-breaking summer for Irish hockey, the World Cup stars have dispersed far and wide ahead of the new women’s club season which gets underway in earnest this weekend.

In the national EY Hockey League, Cork Harlequins meet Loreto in a repeat of last May’s grand final.

Following the summer season, Quins look to be in transition while the champions have seen their status attract a series of young players.

For the Cork side, the return of Roisin Upton to her home club, Catholic Institute, in Limerick will be keenly felt while Naomi Carroll looks set for a long spell on the sidelines to sort a long-term injury.

With goalkeeper Emma Buckley signing up with Racing Club de Bruxelles, it places much of the leadership emphasis on Cliodhna Sargent once again.

Loreto, meanwhile, drive south with Irish U23 skipper Sara Twomey and international panel goalkeeper Lizzie Murphy added to the ranks.

They join World Cup heroes Hannah Matthews and Ali Meeke in what looks the stand-out squad before a ball is hit.

Most of the other sides have seen some sort of departures with UCD most affected.

Leading lights Deirdre Duke and Katie Mullan were snapped up by German clubs while the natural turnaround of graduates means a half dozen have left and nine have come in.

Lena Tice is down under for a few more months having helped North Harbour win the New Zealand league title last weekend. She is expected back in January for the students.

UCD travel to Pegasus on their opening day while newly promoted Old Alex meet Railway Union.

Belfast Harlequins and Pembroke bring together four World Cup players for their battle tomorrow.

This weekend also sees the introduction of Division 2 of the EYHL but Munster sides Catholic Institute and UCC will wait to enter the fray.

The competition is in addition to the Munster league which belatedly gets underway with Insta and UCC — the top two from last year — meeting locally instead.

In addition to Upton, the Rosbrien side welcome back Aine Ryan from four years in Dublin and rising star Becky Foley and have a very strong look about them.

On the men’s side, Cork C of I will try and build on their strong opening performance in a tough away trip to Banbridge.

In Munster, Waterford have a bye weekend and so must wait to make their first appearance in Munster Division One in 12 years.