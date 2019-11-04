News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport»RWC2019

In pictures: England players land at Heathrow after World Cup final heartbreak

In pictures: England players land at Heathrow after World Cup final heartbreak
By Press Association
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 04:18 PM

England returned from the World Cup in Japan on Monday afternoon.

Eddie Jones’ side were beaten by South Africa in the final on Saturday.

Here's a look at their low-key return at Heathrow Airport.

British Airways staff wait with England flags (Steven Paston/PA)
British Airways staff wait with England flags (Steven Paston/PA)

The players are greeted by fans (Steven Paston/PA)
The players are greeted by fans (Steven Paston/PA)

England head coach Eddie Jones (Steven Paston/PA)
England head coach Eddie Jones (Steven Paston/PA)

A glum-looking England captain Owen Farrell (Steven Paston/PA)
A glum-looking England captain Owen Farrell (Steven Paston/PA)

Joe Marler and his trademark travel pillow (Steven Paston/PA)
Joe Marler and his trademark travel pillow (Steven Paston/PA)

Kyle Sinckler, who was knocked out in the final, and George Kruis (Steven Paston/PA)
Kyle Sinckler, who was knocked out in the final, and George Kruis (Steven Paston/PA)

Arguably England’s player of the tournament Maro Itoje (Steven Paston/PA)
Arguably England’s player of the tournament Maro Itoje (Steven Paston/PA)

One of England’s ‘kamikaze kids’ Sam Underhill (Steven Paston/PA)
One of England’s ‘kamikaze kids’ Sam Underhill (Steven Paston/PA)

Elliot Daly and Jack Nowell (Steven Paston/PA)
Elliot Daly and Jack Nowell (Steven Paston/PA)

Anthony Watson (Steven Paston/PA)
Anthony Watson (Steven Paston/PA)

Ruaridh McConnochie has a smile on his face (Steven Paston/PA)
Ruaridh McConnochie has a smile on his face (Steven Paston/PA)

More on this topic

World Cup runners-up England make low-key return to LondonWorld Cup runners-up England make low-key return to London

Siya’s Springboks fed nation with hope, joy, and loveSiya’s Springboks fed nation with hope, joy, and love

Why this is more important than Mandela and ‘95Why this is more important than Mandela and ‘95

Christmas dinner in the Farrell household could be enlighteningChristmas dinner in the Farrell household could be enlightening

Rugby World CupTOPIC: RWC2019

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast