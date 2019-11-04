In pictures: England players land at Heathrow after World Cup final heartbreak

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
England returned from the World Cup in Japan on Monday afternoon.
Eddie Jones’ side were beaten by South Africa in the final on Saturday.
Here's a look at their low-key return at Heathrow Airport.British Airways staff wait with England flags (Steven Paston/PA)
The players are greeted by fans (Steven Paston/PA)
England head coach Eddie Jones (Steven Paston/PA)
A glum-looking England captain Owen Farrell (Steven Paston/PA)
Joe Marler and his trademark travel pillow (Steven Paston/PA)
Kyle Sinckler, who was knocked out in the final, and George Kruis (Steven Paston/PA)
Arguably England’s player of the tournament Maro Itoje (Steven Paston/PA)
One of England’s ‘kamikaze kids’ Sam Underhill (Steven Paston/PA)
Elliot Daly and Jack Nowell (Steven Paston/PA)
Anthony Watson (Steven Paston/PA)
Ruaridh McConnochie has a smile on his face (Steven Paston/PA)
