I’ll give it another year, says Briege Corkery

Dual star Briege Corkery will be hoping to extend her own record All-Ireland medal haul after confirming she will be available to Cork camogie boss Paudie Murray in 2019.

The Cloughduv star, who will turn 32 next weekend, has won 18 All-Ireland medals across camogie and football — a joint record held along with her former Rebel County teammate Rena Buckley — and will hope to add another title next September.

After stepping away from the game at inter-county level for two years, during which time she became a mother last March, Corkery made her return to the Cork fold as a substitute for the All-Ireland camogie semi-final against Tipperary last August and claimed an All-Ireland medal as a non-playing substitute in the final win over Kilkenny.

“I’m going to go back to camogie,” she told the42.ie yesterday.

“I suppose I was disappointed I didn’t get a game [in the All-Ireland final] and understandably, I know why I didn’t.

“I’d have preferred to have gone on a losing note and played [rather] than not play at all. It’s just I’d like to try and get back on the team and see.

“If I’m not good enough to get back on, I’m not good enough, that’d be OK too, but at least I can say I gave it another year and I tried.”

Cork’s thrilling victory over Kilkenny saw Corkery collect her 18th All-Ireland medal across camogie and football. She has six camogie All-Irelands while Buckley has 11 in the big-ball code.

Corkery led the Munster Interprovincial team to victory after beating Ulster at Waterford IT last month.