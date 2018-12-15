Iain Henderson tries keep Ulster cup dreams alive

Ulster 30 Scarlets 15

Iain Henderson bustled and hustled his way to a try in each half as Ulster barnstormed to a bonus-point victory over Scarlets to keep their Heineken Champions Cup qualifying hopes very much alive.

Although Ulster dominated for most of the game, there were still some nervous moments until Henderson grabbed his second try in the 63rd minute. As expected, Jacob Stockdale got in on the act, and scrum-half John Cooney, who also added two penalties, wrapped up proceedings in conditions that were not conducive to any flowing rugby with a constant drizzle sweeping every which way around the ground.

Ulster had huffed and puffed to a 10-3 half-time lead, but that was brushed aside, with Scarlets levelling immediately on the restart before Ulster again took control of the game.

Ulster started with a slight change of tactics, as fly-half Billy Burns tested the visitor’s defence with a few Garryowens. Ulster indeed refused to allow Scarlets any ball in the opening minutes and Cooney was quick to get his name on the scoreboard with a 35-metre penalty in the ninth minute.

Ulster’s joy at thinking that they had the opening try of the game a few minutes later was immediately scotched after Henry Speight’s pass to Will Addison had floated forward.

At least it awoke Scarlets from their slumber and Ulster had to get their defensive pattern spot on to thwart advances into the ‘22’. Scarlets were certainly not giving Ulster much room to manoeuvre with their own fast-up defence.

Speight, an eager-beaver for work, was again involved in another near miss in the 24th minute, as the lively Addison pushed through a neat kick, but the Wallaby winger could not gather slippery ball over the try-line. A variety of Ulster players spent the next eight minutes knocking at the Scarlets door without breaking through.

It was the same format when visitor’s prop Wyn Jones was binned after a little illegal ground work. Still they could not get over the line until the 32nd minute, when Henderson bullocked his way over under the posts with Cooney adding the extras.

However, It did not seem a fair return for their efforts, considering they had 75% of territory and possession. In virtually the last play of the half, Rhys Patchell got Scarlets on the board with a simple penalty. At least they had wind advantage to look forward to after the break and still all to play for in their revenge mission to Belfast.

It looked as if their mission was on course. While it was Ulster who started the stronger on the restart, there followed 10 minutes of mayhem and glory that got Ulster, over the line, but it was Scarlets who scored a strange try which many thought was a bit dodgy in the 47th minute. It all started with Ulster looking poised to add to their total, but Gareth Evans, looking a tad offside, stepped in to nick a pass under his own posts from Billy Burns and sprinted 70 metres downfield with no-one at home. Just as Addison was about to track back and tackle the scrum-half, he stabbed a kick for Steff Evans who in a race with Speight, saw the ball ricochet off his shoulder, hit an upright, roll over the line with Jonathan Davies touching down. It took some thought from the officials before referee Luke Pearce awarded the try. Patchell converted to make the game level.

That was the signal to turn on the after-burners in a cold night that froze the body. Firstly, Stockdale was on the end of a neat kick from Burns to go over in the 56th minute. That was followed by a second Cooney penalty, before Henderson, and then Cooney dived over from close in to secure the five-point.

At least Ulster can look forward to a decent festive season before Racing 92 come calling and a trip to Leicester await in January.

Ulster Scorers: (Tries: Henderson 2, Stockdale, Cooney, Pens: Cooney 2; Cons: Cooney 2)

Scarlets scorers: (Try: Davies, Prydie; Pens: Patchell; Cons: Patchell )

ULSTER: L Ludic; H Speight, W Addison, S McCloskey, J Stockdale (Cave,51) ; B Burns (McPhillips, 68), J Cooney; E O’Sullivan (McCall, 64), R Best (capt)(Herring, 68), M Moore (O’Toole, 68), I Henderson, K Treadwell (Rea, 76), S Reidy, J Murphy, M Coetzee (Timoney, 66).

SCARLETS: J McNicholl; T Prydie, J Davies, H Parkes, S Evans; R Patchell, G Davies (Hidalgo-Clyne, 70); W Jones (Price, 62), K Owens (capt)(Elias, 62), S Lee (Kruger, 62), J Ball (Price, 77), D Bulbring, L Rawlins (Price, 28-38) (Helps, 77), W Boyde, U Cassiem.

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU).