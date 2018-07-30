I thought we had it, says O’Connor

By Brendan O’Brien

Pat O’Connor thought it was going to be Clare’s day.

The Banner had spent the vast majority of normal time closing the gap created by Galway’s rapid start, and most of the rest of it running just off the All-Ireland champions’ shoulder, until Aaron Shanagher finally gave them a lead with his 82nd-minute goal.

A heartbeat later and John Conlon had engineered enough space to wind himself up for another shot at the net but Clare’s kick for the finishing line was stalled when the sliotar found the back of an opponent and careered wide.

So close.

“I thought we had it, I thought we had it,” said O’Connor.

“When John went through then I was just waiting for the net to bulge, but it didn’t. Those are the things that happen. It’s all about reacting. Galway reacted, we reacted, Galway reacted again and we had the last shout.”

Regrets then, but not of the kind that eat away at a side through the winter.

Clare, playing in Croke Park since seeing off Cork in the 2013 All-Ireland final replay, spent the first quarter being swamped by a Galway unit that threatened to reduce the first of this year’s semi-final to the status of a non-event.

Shane O’Donnell, the hat-trick hero five years ago, made the point after this epic ended in stalemate that it was great “the occasion wasn’t wasted on us” and that the game, though a tightrope of emotions, was actually a joy to play in.

Even extra-time, apparently.

“You can feel it a small bit in the legs,” said the Éire Óg man who started, was subbed, and came back on for the extra periods.

“It turns into a funny kind of game. You start to enjoy it more, I find. Because it’s gone on for so long at that stage and you’ve been in it all the way, you’re really just enjoying being in it.

“If you’re playing well at that stage, you’ve a smile on your face running around the pitch. It’s brilliant. You really don’t worry about the score when it’s like that.

“We were two points down at half-time in extra-time but you’re enjoying it so much at that stage that you feel there’s nothing you can’t do.”

Podge Collins didn’t have that privilege. Substituted as the fourth quarter of normal time kicked in, the Cratloe forward did at least have a box seat view as Clare, as they had after a disastrous first quarter, found a way to address the imbalance on the scoreboard and claim a draw.

“There is definitely a lot of talent there and a lot of heart,” Collins explained.

“Galway started like they did against Kilkenny, just absolutely dominated us for the first 15 or 20 minutes.

"Physically they were throwing us around the place. They were by far the better side.

“Then (Colm) Galvin dropped back and changed the game a good bit. He took control and freed up a few lads around the middle and we started to work the ball around a bit more.

“Thankfully that worked out well and we started getting the ball in a bit deeper and made a game of it because we were in big trouble early on,” he said.