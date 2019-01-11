'I haven’t even contemplated that we will lose' - Fr Mathews bidding for cup final spot

Fr Mathews can book a dream finale to a historic season when they play fellow Cork side Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell in the first semi-final of the Senior Women’s Paudie O’Connor National Cup at Neptune Stadium.

It will be a special occasion for the club, now based in their own arena in the Tennis Village on the Model Farm Road in Cork and competing in the Women’s Super League for the first time.

Hard-working club chairman Diarmuid Nolan, who is also team manager, says this is a wonderful occasion for everyone involved with the club.

“The atmosphere at our club is incredible and it’s all down to 40 minutes of basketball that will decide our dream of making it to a cup final at the highest level of Irish basketball.”

The Mathews challenge will be led the Dwyer sisters Gráinne and Niamh who had spells with UCC Glanmire.

Niamh Dwyer will lead the Fr Mathews’ challenge, along with her sister, Gráinne. Picture: Eddie O’Hare

Gráinne Dwyer, who contributed 30 points when these sides last met in the league, says the game will pose a huge test of their character.

Brunell are a proud club and having experienced losing to Glanmire at this stage for the last two years, they will be going all out to break that hoodoo.

In Americans Chantelle Alford and Shannon Brady, Mathews have experience and physicality and will start as slight favourites. Head coach James Fleming has a simple message for his players: “I will be telling my players to enjoy the occasion as this is a great achievement for our club and let’s hope after a great game, basketball is the sole winner.”

The mood in the Brunell camp is also positive, with coach Tim O’Halloran confident his team have what it takes to reach the final.

“I haven’t even contemplated that my team will lose as I have every belief we have the ammunition to take care of Fr Mathews,” he said.

“The one plus for us is the great support the club has at all levels and they like nothing better than a weekend in Dublin at the cup finals.”

Brunell will have to produce a season-best performance to upset the odds, with much depending on how Americans Trish Byrne and Maddie Ganser perform.

In Latvian Linda Rubene, they have another potential match-winner in a game that could well go down to the wire.

In the second semi-final, championship favourites Courtyard Liffey Celtics play holders DCU Mercy in what is being billed as the Clash of the Titans.

The Kildare side have been impressive all season and are unbeaten in all competitions. Coach Mark Byrne is looking forward to this intriguing tie.

Every player and coach wants to be involved in games of this magnitude and for us it’s a huge challenge playing a side who have such a great history with this championship.

DCU coach Mark Ingle admits it’s a very tricky game to call.

“I couldn’t be happier going into this semi-final but we have a real job on our hands as we are playing a superb team with two quality Americans.”

Liffey Celtics defeated DCU in a league game where Americans Allie Le Claire and Briana Greene dominated proceedings and DCU Mercy will have to find a way to stop their influence or risk losing their title.

In the U18 Women’s semi-final, Liffey Celtics will also be fancied to make the final when they play Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell on Sunday. In the other semi-final, Templeogue play WIT Wildcats.

There are two interesting U20 semi-finals, with DCU Mercy fancied to see off Ulster Elks and Liffey Celtics sure to be tested by Portlaoise Panthers.

In the Women’s Division 1 championship, meanwhile, the favourites, Maree, should prevail against Swords Thunder and Portlaoise Panthers’ clash with Ulster Elks will likely be hotly contested.

In the NICC Women’s, Killester play East Cavan Eagles and the all Cork semi-final tonight should see Glanmire prove too strong for Fr Mathews.