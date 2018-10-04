Home»Sport

I could’ve been killed, says Ryder Cup fan hit by golf ball

Thursday, October 04, 2018 - 06:15 AM

By Phil Casey

A female spectator struck in the eye by a tee shot from Brooks Koepka during the Ryder Cup says she could have died as a result of the incident.

Corine Remande was hit on the par-four sixth hole at Le Golf National and there have been reports she could lose the sight in her right eye.

Remande, who travelled to the event with her husband from their home in Egypt, told BBC she could have been more seriously injured if the ball had missed her right eye and hit the side of her head.

“I hope that with this terrible accident to improve this kind of safety for the public,” she said. 

“The doctor said immediately to my husband that it was a very big explosion in my eye and it was impossible for me now to see again with this eye.

“I don’t know how to live with only one eye. I like walking, sport, going to the gym and playing golf.”

Remande is believed to be planning legal action against Ryder Cup organisers, saying course officials did not give adequate warnings.

Koepka said on Tuesday he was “deeply hurt and saddened” by the incident. “I am really heartbroken,” he said.

Koepka also insisted there was no fight between himself and teammate Dustin Johnson in the aftermath of Europe’s victory in Paris.

Koepka and Johnson are good friends but were reported to have clashed following the biennial contest. 

“This Dustin thing I don’t get,” Koepka said. 

“There was no fight, no argument, he’s one of my best friends. I love the kid to death.”


KEYWORDS

SportGolfRyder Cup

Related Articles

Ryder Cup fan says blow could have been fatal as Brooks Koepka expresses sorrow

'There was no fight, no argument': Koepka denies Ryder Cup bust-up with Dustin Johnson

'My stomach sank, it was one of the worst days of my life', says heartbroken Koepka after ball hit fan

‘Leaving egos at door’ the key to Ryder Cup success, says Graeme McDowell

More in this Section

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita taken to hospital with back injury

Manchester United considering general-neutral toilets at Old Trafford

Six-week ban for Connacht prop Dominic Robertson-McCoy

Lionel Messi brace leads Barcelona to victory over Tottenham


Breaking Stories

The best ways to land your dream job

Learning Points: Explaining boundaries to grandparents

Irish director Rebecca Daly returns to IndieCork with third feature film

In Bradley Cooper, a star and a director are born

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 15
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »