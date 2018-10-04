I could’ve been killed, says Ryder Cup fan hit by golf ball

By Phil Casey

A female spectator struck in the eye by a tee shot from Brooks Koepka during the Ryder Cup says she could have died as a result of the incident.

Corine Remande was hit on the par-four sixth hole at Le Golf National and there have been reports she could lose the sight in her right eye.

Remande, who travelled to the event with her husband from their home in Egypt, told BBC she could have been more seriously injured if the ball had missed her right eye and hit the side of her head.

“I hope that with this terrible accident to improve this kind of safety for the public,” she said.

“The doctor said immediately to my husband that it was a very big explosion in my eye and it was impossible for me now to see again with this eye.

“I don’t know how to live with only one eye. I like walking, sport, going to the gym and playing golf.”

Remande is believed to be planning legal action against Ryder Cup organisers, saying course officials did not give adequate warnings.

Koepka said on Tuesday he was “deeply hurt and saddened” by the incident. “I am really heartbroken,” he said.

'I'M HEARTBROKEN' Brooks Koepka says he will always regret the shot he took which accidentally hit a spectator in the eye at the Ryder Cup: https://t.co/BDYThYRwte pic.twitter.com/u8mAkjympc — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) October 3, 2018

Koepka also insisted there was no fight between himself and teammate Dustin Johnson in the aftermath of Europe’s victory in Paris.

Koepka and Johnson are good friends but were reported to have clashed following the biennial contest.

“This Dustin thing I don’t get,” Koepka said.

“There was no fight, no argument, he’s one of my best friends. I love the kid to death.”