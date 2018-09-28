Hurley in flying form

By Jay Badford

Gary Hurley looks primed to progress to stage two of European Tour qualifying school — with Kevin Phelan also well placed at Frilford Heath.

Hurley is in a three-way tie for third heading into this morning’s final round after a four-under par round of 68 yesterday catapulted him up the leaderboard.

A stunning eagle two on 14 was the highlight with Hurley six-under (210) after 54 holes along with Scotland’s John Henry and Welshman David Boote.

The trio were two strokes back on Englishman Ashton Turner, who led the way on eight-under.

Phelan, meanwhile, heads into the final round four-under after his 70 yesterday, flying out of the traps with four birdies before the turn before a couple of bogeys on the back nine.

He also looks well placed to bag one of the qualifying spots, which will be earned by the top 24 and ties.

Two-under par is the current mark with John-Ross Galbraith, two-over and Brain Casey, three-over with a lot of work to do today.

However it’s the end of the road for Tim Rice, Paul McBride, John Hickey, Niall Kearney, Stuart Grehan and Paul O’Neill who all missed the cut.

Meanwhile at the corresponding first stage event at Bogogno in Italy, Irishman Cameron Raymond also remains firmly in contention to qualify.

The top 23 and ties there this evening will progress with Raymond – six-under through three rounds – one stroke inside the magic mark heading into round four.

Dubliner Raymond recovered from a double bogey seven at the fourth to eventually sign for a one-under 71 having shot 69 and 70 for the first two round.