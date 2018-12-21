Hughes goal proves key as Wexford warm to task

Wexford 2-13 - 1-11 Laois

Wexford continued their impressive start to the season with a thoroughly deserved five-point victory over Laois in their O’Byrne Cup clash at Enniscorthy last night.

After they overcame the challenge of Louth in their opening game, Paul McLoughlin’s are now on course for a knockout place having overcome a slow start to go on and dominate the second half.

Laois were 0-5 to 0-3 in front after 20 minutes with Colm Murphy and Evan O’Carroll their main marksmen, but with Paul Curtis and Jonathan Bealin keeping the homeside in touch, a Robert Franey 34th minute goal gave Wexford a 1-5 to 0-5 interval lead.

While Laois managed to stay in touch through the third quarter, at the end of which Wexford led 1-7 to 0-9, it was a delightful Niall Hughes goal 10 minutes from the end that helped Wexford into a 2-10 to 0-9 lead.

Laois replied with a 61st minute goal from sub Michael Keogh but it was Wexford, inspired by the midfield pairing of Barry O’Connor and Hughes, that fashioned out a five-point victory with points from John Tubritt and Barry O’Connor.

Wexford scorers:

R Frayne, N Hughes 1-0 each; J Bealin (2f), K O’Grady 0-3 each; B O’Connor, J Tubritt, P Curtis 0-2 each; B Brosnan 0-1.

Laois:

M Keogh 1-0; C Murphy (3f) 0-5; E O’Carroll (1f) 0-3; E Lowry (0-2 frees), F Crowley (0-1).

Wexford:

C Swaine; M Furlong, G Sheehan, C Carty; G Malone, S Doyle, M O’Connor; B O’Connor, N Hughes; C Devitt, J Bealin, R Frayne; P Curtis, K O’Grady, D Shannon.

Subs:

T Rossiterfor Carty (ht); J Tubritt for Frayne (50); B Brosnan for Shannon (55); E Nolan for Malone (67); D Pepper for Devitt (63).

Laois:

E Keogh; R C Fennell, D Booth, J Kelly; S Nerney, C Begley, F Crowley; K Meaney, R Bracken; D O’Reilly, E Lowry, M Scully; E Lowry, C Murphy, E O’Carroll.

Subs:

E Buggy for Kelly (ht); S Attride for E Lowry (ht); E Dunne for Meaney (43); M Barry for Bracken (48); R Piggott for Crowley (49); M Keogh for O’Reilly (50); R Hitchcock for Fennell (56).

Referee:

J Hickey (Carlow).