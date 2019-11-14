News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

HRI voids registrations of syndicate which owns Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Kemboy

HRI voids registrations of syndicate which owns Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Kemboy
By Tommy Lyons
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 10:48 PM

Horse Racing Ireland has announced all registrations of horses under the ownership of Supreme Horse Racing Club have been voided following a persistent failure to provide requested information.

HRI said it had “consistently sought, and not received, the requested complete members’ information for horses running under Supreme Horse Racing Club”.

Entries for Supreme horses were suspended last month.

The syndicate — which is responsible for Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Kemboy — will no longer be allowed to own or part-own horses registered under rules in Ireland.

A statement from HRI read: “Despite repeated requests, Supreme Horse Racing Club has failed to provide the members’ details required under Horse Racing Ireland Directive 15 Racehorse Ownership, and as a result of not receiving this requested information, HRI is unable to stand over the shareholding of each horse — a fundamental aspect of any owner registration.

“After consulting with our legal advisers, the decision has been taken to void the owner registration for all horses run under Supreme Horse Racing Club in accordance with powers under HRI Directive 15 and Rule 123 (iv) of the Rules of Racing.

“Horse Racing Ireland is disappointed it is necessary to take this step but due to the lack of engagement and failure to provide the necessary information there is no alternative but to withdraw approval of the club and to cancel its registrations as a recognised club.”

It added: “Following complaints from Supreme Horse Racing Club members, and the introduction of Directive 15 — Racehorse Ownership in July, HRI met with Supreme Horse Racing Club trustee Steve Massey on July 31, 2019. At that meeting there was a commitment by Supreme Horse Racing Club to file the necessary paperwork with HRI.

“There was repeated correspondence in August, September and October, seeking members’ information from Supreme Horse Racing Club, which yielded no or inadequate responses.

“With further concerns having been raised with HRI over the administration of the club, on October 7 HRI notified Supreme Horse Racing Club that no withdrawals could be made from the club’s HRI account until full members’ details were provided.

“This request was reaffirmed on October 17 and with limited information forthcoming from Supreme Horse Racing Club, the club’s owner registration was suspended on October 22.”

It went on: “A meeting was arranged with the club’s trustee, Steve Massey, for November 4 which he failed to attend without explanation.

“No subsequent correspondence has been received, including in response to a final deadline this week, and Horse Racing Ireland has therefore made the decision to void the club’s registrations.”

Jason Morris, director of racing for HRI, said: “Horse Racing Ireland has received a significant amount of correspondence from concerned members of the club since we suspended the registration last month, and we will be in contact with any of the club members we have details for, to update them on our decision today.

“We will be sharing our information with our colleagues in the BHA.

“We have also reported our concerns around the administration of the club to the relevant authorities.”

Morris added: “This week we have met with solicitor Patrick Kennedy of PJ O’Meara Solicitors in Thurles, who has been approached by a number of Supreme Horse Racing Club members laying claim to ownership of the horses.

“That grouping has expressed their intention, over time, to form a new ownership structure. We will continue to work with this group, and others, should they materialise.

“HRI is open to accept the re-registration of these horses under accepted ownership structures. HRI cannot adjudicate as to the shareholding of these horses.

“In order to do so, HRI advises members to seek their own legal counsel or contact Patrick Kennedy in order for agreement to be found among the shareholders of each horse.”

More on this topic

First day of Cheltenham’s November meeting abandoned following heavy rainFirst day of Cheltenham’s November meeting abandoned following heavy rain

Douvan delights on return from 569-day absenceDouvan delights on return from 569-day absence

Mullins plans another light campaign for Photo en route to CheltenhamMullins plans another light campaign for Photo en route to Cheltenham

Former Ireland striker Kevin Doyle buys half-brother to winning machine AltiorFormer Ireland striker Kevin Doyle buys half-brother to winning machine Altior

TOPIC: Horse Racing

More in this Section

Mullins plans another light campaign for Photo en route to CheltenhamMullins plans another light campaign for Photo en route to Cheltenham

Troy Parrott: 'All I want to do is score goals'Troy Parrott: 'All I want to do is score goals'

Southgate may pay for making ‘Saipan-lite’ publicSouthgate may pay for making ‘Saipan-lite’ public

GAA relax training ban rules during pre-seasonGAA relax training ban rules during pre-season


Lifestyle

I’d always promised myself a day off school when Gay Bryne died.Secret diary of an Irish teacher: I’ve been thinking about my students, wondering who their ‘Gay Byrne’ will be

In an industry where women battle ageism and sexism, Meryl Streep has managed to decide her own destiny – and roles, writes Suzanne HarringtonJeepers Streepers: Hollywood royalty, all hail queen Meryl

'Ask Audrey' has been the newspaper's hysterical agony aunt “for ages, like”.Ask Audrey: Guten tag. Vot the f**k is the story with your cycle lanes?

Daphne Wright’s major new exhibition at the Crawford addresses such subjects as ageing and consumerism, writes Colette SheridanFinding inspiration in domestic situations

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »