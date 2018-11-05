How the Irish fared: James McClean slams 'uneducated cavemen' over poppy comments

By Darren Norris

James McClean was subjected to a torrent of abuse for refusing to wear a Remembrance Day poppy in Stoke’s 0-0 draw against Middlesbrough. He later took to social media where he labelled a section of supporters “uneducated cavemen”.

“They have nothing in their whole imperial arsenal that can break the spirit of one Irishman who doesn’t want to be broken,” McClean wrote, quoting Bobby Sands.

“To the section of uneducated cavemen in the left-hand corner of the Boothen End stand that want to song their anti-Irish song each game and call me a Fenian this and that... I am a PROUD FENIAN, so sing away.

Goals for Ireland’s Championship contingent have been in scarce supply in recent weeks but Ryan Manning was on the mark twice on Saturday, converting two penalties in the final 11 minutes to give struggling Rotherham a 2-1 win over Swansea.

The Millers were trailing 1-0 when sub Manning slotted his first into the corner before opting for raw power with his second spot-kick three minutes from the end to secure a win that lifted his side two points clear of the relegation zone.

It was a bit mad how we finished the game but it’s a testament to the lads that we stuck in there,” said Manning, who is on loan from QPR for the season. “If you give us a sniff we can capitalise and win games. There were a few things I could have done with the second penalty but I decided to smash it and thankfully it went in.”

Elsewhere in the Championship, a Liam Kelly goal helped struggling Reading to three points as the Royals edged out Bristol City 3-2.

A week on from opening his account for the season, Aiden McGeady was at it again on Saturday, scoring both goals – the second a penalty - as Sunderland surged into second in the League One table thanks to a 2-0 win at Bury.

Meanwhile, Michael Doyle popped up in the nick of time to rescue a 1-1 draw for Coventry against Accrington Stanley.

In League Two, two early goals from Jamie Devitt helped Carlisle to a 3-2 win over Newport. Pádraig Amond scored Newport’s first goal.

And in the Scottish Premiership, Joe Shaughnessy headed home a stoppage-time winner as St Johnstone won 1-0 at Hibernian.