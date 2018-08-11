How Liverpool’s current crop stack up to bridge the gap

By Chris Hatherall

It has been 28 long years since Liverpool won a league title but after spending almost €200m in the transfer window, more than any other club, some pundits are suggesting their new squad is finally worthy of comparison with the last Anfield side to finish top of the table — Kenny Dalglish’s champions of 1989-90.

Liverpool’s acquisitions this summer include goalkeeper Alisson, midfielders Naby Keita and Fabinho, and playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri, adding to a squad which was already going in to the new season as second favourites behind Manchester City.

It leaves Jurgen Klopp with an opportunity to become the first Liverpool manager ever to win the Premier League and the first since Dalglish to be crowned league champion. But is his squad really as strong as the heroes of the ’80s who have gone down in Anfield folklore?

Here we assess the two teams, taking into account their ability, age (in 1989 or 2018) and potential for the future — rather than where they sit in the pantheon of Liverpool greats.

After all, some of Klopp’s side are yet to even pull on a red jersey and experience the magic of an Anfield atmosphere — and cannot possibly claim to be regarded as Liverpool legends just yet. That may change inside nine months if Liverpool can do what for so long has seemed impossible by breaking their championship drought.

It’s worth mentioning that the 2018 team below has an average age of just 25.18, while the Liverpool of 1989-1990 had an average age of 28.18, with several influential players nearing the end of their Anfield career. Could that give the current squad the edge? Our ratings suggest they might just do that.

Here’s how they shape up:

Goalkeeper: Bruce

Grobbelaar 7 Alisson 8

Grobbelaar, who was 33 in 1990, is a Liverpool legend remembered for his eccentricity, his wobbly leg penalty saves against Roma in the 1984 European Cup final and his remarkable, elastic, athleticism.

There’s no doubting his character or achievements (he won six league titles) but you wouldn’t say he was the ‘complete’ goalkeeper. Allison, by contrast, has that opportunity ahead of him.

At 25 he is young and improving. He had the best save percentage in Italy’s Serie A last season where his positioning and distribution, both vital to the modern game, were regularly praised. He wins this battle on potential.

Defender: Steve Nicol 8 Trent Alexander-Arnold 7

We’re not really measuring like against like here. Nicol was 29 in the 89-90 season and at the peak of his powers. This is a player who won eight major trophies during the club’s glory years and scored nine goals from defence in this title-winning campaign. Alexander-Arnold, by contrast, is a mere youngster. But he is quicker, a different type of threat, and has huge promise.

Defender: Glenn Hysen 7 Dejan Lovren 7

This is an interesting match-up between two similar players. Hysen may not be one of Liverpool’s biggest legends but he had a significant impact in the 1989-90 campaign alongside Alan Hansen or Gary Ablett, playing 46 games.

He was solid and dependable but perhaps less skilful than Lovren who is growing in stature at Anfield after a difficult start.

Defender: Alan Hansen 9 Virgil van Dijk 9

Van Dijk has a long way to go if he is to get anywhere near the status Hansen enjoyed at Anfield back in the 1980s but from what we’ve seen so far he has the potential to be a reference point for Liverpool’s defence for years to come.

Hansen was nearing the end of his career in 1990, which is the only reason he doesn’t get a 10. But even hampered by knee injuries he still captained the side to a title victory (his eighth).

Defender: Steve Staunton 7 Andrew Robertson 8

Republic legend Staunton won hearts in Ireland and on Merseyside for his consistency, adaptability, and winning mentality.

He was just 20 in what proved to be his only title-winning campaign at Anfield and didn’t play every game; but his potential was obvious. Robertson is a little further down the line. He has left-back sewn up and provides as much going forward as he does in defence; one of Liverpool’s players of the year last season.

Midfielder: Ronnie Whelan 9 Jordan Henderson 7

Another Republic legend and not really fair to compare him to Henderson who isn’t on the same level. The 1989-90 title win was Whelan’s sixth (and last, as it turned out) but he spent 15 years at Anfield and won 12 trophies in all.

Henderson, to his credit, has grown over the last two years and become an important player under Jurgen Klopp. But he’ll face competition from Fabinho this season.

Midfielder: Ray Houghton 8 Naby Keita 9

Houghton is an Anfield and Republic great whose energy, creativity, and passing ability made him a Liverpool hero, winning two league titles and two FA Cups.

He was at his peak, aged 28, in 1990 and hugely influential. Keita, however, has the potential to be even better judging by his form in Germany. He’ll wear Stevie Gerrard’s number 8 shirt, which brings pressure, but he looks a complete midfield player capable of doing everything.

Midfielder: Steve McMahon 8 Fabinho 8

Midfield enforcer McMahon was at his best that season, virtually ever-present and scoring six goals. We’ve yet to see Fabinho in action in England but the Brazilian looks hugely promising, especially in the defensive midfield role — and at 24 he has many years ahead of him.

Attacker: John Barnes 9 Sadio Mane 8

There’s no doubt that Barnes wins this duel because he was at his very best in 1989-90, scoring 22 league goals from the wing. Everything he did was magical, skilful, sumptuous, and impossible to take your eyes off.

Mane’s pace, trickery, and directness is vital in the modern era and a huge asset for Liverpool, but Barnes really was on a different planet at this stage in his career.

Attacker: Peter Beardsley 8 Roberto Firmino 9

Now, these are two very similar players. Clever, skilful, energetic, and unselfish, playing just behind the main striker. It would be fascinating to see them in action on the same pitch.

What Firmino has in his locker is the ability to score more goals than his legendary predecessor (although Beardsley scored 10 league goals that season) and he gets the nod based on the fact Beardsley lost his place in the Liverpool side at this end of the campaign — to Ronny Rosenthal.

Attacker: Ian Rush 9

Mo Salah 10

If you were basing the marks here purely on achievements and status then Rush would walk it despite Salah’s remarkable campaign last year. But the Welshman was almost 29 in his last title-winning season.

He still managed 18 league goals (winning title number five in the process) but Salah is just 26 with his best years ahead of him. It’s frightening to think how good he could become.

Overall scores:

Liverpool 1989-90: 89

Liverpool 2018-19: 90

Average scores:

Liverpool 1989-90: 8.09

Liverpool 2018-19: 8.19

Squad players

Liverpool 1990:

Ronny Rosenthal, Gary Gillespie, Jan Molby, Barry Venison, David Burrows, John Aldridge

Liverpool 2018:

Xherdan Shaqiri, James Milner, Daniel Sturridge, Joel Matip, Georginio Wijnaldum, Adam Lallana

Looking at the benches, you’d have to say Liverpool 2018 has a deeper squad — not surprising when you consider the demands of the modern game. Mind you, who wouldn’t like to bring on Jan Molby and John Aldridge to win a game in the second half?

Managers

Kenny Dalglish 9 v Jurgen Klopp 8

If Klopp wins the title with Liverpool this year it would be hard to separate these two but given Dalglish’s achievements on the pitch, which made him a hero even before he won three league titles at Anfield as a manager, he has to get the nod.

He also went on to win a title at Blackburn. Klopp, however, has potential to become one the greatest Liverpool managers, such is his influence and popularity. He just needs that trophy…