News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

'How is that a foul?' - Roy Keane disputes VAR decision on disallowed Liverpool goal

'How is that a foul?' - Roy Keane disputes VAR decision on disallowed Liverpool goal
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 19, 2020 - 05:36 PM

Roy Keane has said that Liverpool's first disallowed goal was incorrectly ruled out by VAR, claiming "the game has gone mad".

Liverpool thought they had doubled their lead through Firmino after 25 minutes but, after a VAR check relating to the build-up, the goal was ruled out for a foul by Van Dijk on De Gea.

As the Reds went into the break leading 1-0, Keane, a panellist on Sky Sports, could not hide his disbelief that the goal was disallowed.

The former Manchester United midfielder said: "If Liverpool went 2-0 up, it was game over.

"Why he has disallowed the goal is beyond me. The game has gone mad.

"How is that a foul?"

Fellow panellist at the Anfield game, Graeme Souness, agreed with the Cork man.

The former Liverpool midfielder said: "He (Van Dijk) only had eyes for the ball. He went for it as fairly as he could.

"In no circumstances is that a foul. They don't know what they are doing.

"That's the bottom line. It's laughable."

Liverpool had the ball in the net again in the first half as Georginio Wijnaldum slipped the ball past De Gea, but the flag was correctly raised for offside.

More on this topic

Van Dijk and Salah on target as Liverpool beat Man Utd to move 16 points clearVan Dijk and Salah on target as Liverpool beat Man Utd to move 16 points clear

Player ratings as Liverpool march on with victory against Manchester UnitedPlayer ratings as Liverpool march on with victory against Manchester United

Hayden header nicks Newcastle win over ChelseaHayden header nicks Newcastle win over Chelsea

Calvert-Lewin denies West Ham owners happy anniversary as Everton claim drawCalvert-Lewin denies West Ham owners happy anniversary as Everton claim draw

soccerfootballLiverpoolManchester UnitedPremier LeagueTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Saracens ‘apologise unreservedly for mistakes’ and accept relegationSaracens ‘apologise unreservedly for mistakes’ and accept relegation

Mayweather teases McGregor rematch after Irishman’s stunning UFC returnMayweather teases McGregor rematch after Irishman’s stunning UFC return

Tullaroan boss hails side's character after dramatic Croke Park win over Fr O'Neill'sTullaroan boss hails side's character after dramatic Croke Park win over Fr O'Neill's

Washout puts Ireland on verge of historic series win over West IndiesWashout puts Ireland on verge of historic series win over West Indies


Lifestyle

Flexibility naturally declines with age but there’s a lot you can to stay supple through the decades, says Peta Bee.At full stretch: How to stay flexible through the years

WHEN I think about the kind of child I was, I would say that I was the exact same kind of person that I am as an adult. I have always been fascinated by things that I don’t quite yet understand. I recognise that I hardly understand anything and that most of the world is and always has been so beautifully complex to me.School Daze: Chris Hadfield - I realised at a young age that teachers were fallible

Charlize Theron is unrecognisable as Fox News star Megyn Kelly in ‘Bombshell’, a film that looks at the sexual harassment scandal at the network. She talks to Laura Harding about Me Too and the complexity of the film.Charlize Theron on Bombshell: ‘For the first time we are realising women can be part of the problem'

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »