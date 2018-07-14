How Dublin's ‘Blues Sisters’ struck a chord with girls everywhere

By Brendan O’Brien

Mick Bohan’s first instinct when Cormac Hartigan approached him with the idea of doing the documentary that would become known as Blues Sisters was to run a mile. That was until the colour of money turned him around.

He makes no bones about that.

When the programme aired on RTÉ last November, Morgan O’Callaghan, a former manager of the Kildare ladies team, was taken aback by the resources available to the Dublin squad and tweeted his hope that other county boards were watching and learning.

Such largesse is relative in a game and a code that, despite its claim to be the fastest growing sport in the country, and one capable of attracting over 46,000 people to its All-Ireland final last year, remains desperate for financial aid.

Bohan’s thoughts weren’t centred on money when Hartigan, whom the Dublin manager had met once or twice before, proposed the idea that he allow a Loosehorse camera crew into the dressing-room to track a side that had lost the last three All-Ireland deciders.

“When we met originally, I was thinking ‘Jesus, the last thing this group needs is to have it televised. If they weren’t to be successful, that would break them.’ I said to him had we won one or two All-Irelands and were coming in off the back of that then maybe.

“But then he rang me again and, without being facetious, we were offered a few quid, like anyone who was the subject of a documentary would be. And, I don’t care what anyone says, in the women’s game the finances are not the same.

“At that stage we were looking for money to feed our group. Even though the perception out there is that Dublin have everything, that’s not the reality. So that finance at the start of our journey was really important.”

Bohan took it to the squad who looked at it from a different perspective again. If anything, they reasoned, the extra pressure could actually drive the standards on. Bohan was impressed by that line of thinking and the project had the green light.

Loosehorse weren’t some bunch of young bucks that needed corralling. Pat Comer, the director, had worked on the GAA films Tall, Dark & Ó hAilpín and A Year Till Sunday and was adept at grazing unobtrusively around the fringes of a county squad. The result was extraordinary.

Bohan is convinced that the idea wouldn’t have worked in the men’s game where squads and managements are so guarded. And he should know given he worked under Jim Gavin with the Dublin men’s squad for a spell.

His players were open. Astonishingly so. The manner in which Nicole Owen detailed her battles with depression, and the support available to her from her teammates and their manager, was just one of the testimonies to strike a chord with the viewer.

Bohan discovered just how much some weeks later when stopping off at the Barack Obama Plaza outside Moneygall and a girl of no more than 12 approached and asked him for a picture. This was not an everyday occurrence.

The girl’s dad explained everything. That his daughter had watched Blues Sisters 33 times already. She wasn’t even a Dub, but from Kildare. Seeing Bohan made her day and he topped it by signing a copy of the DVD that he happened to have in the car.

It was no isolated incident.

The squad took part in a coaching clinic earlier this year, one on the southside of the city and the other north of the Liffey. The capacity was set at 350 children and it sold out on the same day that the advertising campaign was launched.

Bohan admits that his own perception of the ladies’ game probably wasn’t as positive as it should have been when he first took the job on but he finds himself now at the forefront of what is a fundamental change in how we view women’s sport in general.

That standing was highlighted when he was invited to give one of three speeches at an event celebrating International Women’s Day this year. The other contributors were a surgeon and a successful businesswoman in the west of Ireland. At the end of the speaking, the seven questions [from the floor] were about Blues Sisters,” he explained with incredulity.

“I’m looking at the surgeon who is saving lives. There’s been a huge amount of that feedback.”