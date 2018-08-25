How Casey stepped up in battle with Glynn

By Paul Keane

Of all the feats Stephen Cluxton has achieved, his ability to grow two full inches to become a better goalkeeper for Dublin is surely the most impressive.

When Cluxton captained Dublin to the All-Ireland in 2015, the match programme for that final win over Kerry listed him at 5ft 11in.

A year later, he apparently stood 6ft tall for the first time in his adult life and, by last June and the Leinster final win over Laois, had added an extra inch to stand 6ft 1in.

We joke, of course, though it’s a cautionary tale not to take what’s printed in match programmes too seriously — as Mike Casey found out in Limerick.

The great debate before last Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final was how full-back Casey, listed as 6ft in the match programme for the semi-final win over Cork, would handle the 4in disparity between himself and Galway target man Johnny Glynn. In reality, there was actually 6in between them.

I’m only 5ft 10 — every programme says I’m 6ft,” said Casey. “I’d be laughing about it with the brother (Peter). The brother is taller than me but he’s down in the programme as 5ft 7.

A document of historical record it may not be, then, but the match programme is correct in its conclusion Casey was conceding a lot to Glynn in both height and weight.

“I knew that coming in, he’s a big man but there are ways to play around that as well,” said Casey.

“We had our own game plan in place, I did a small bit of work with Paul Kinnerk in terms of how to deal with it. I thought we dealt with it well, though if it wasn’t for the lads around me — Seanie Finn, Nickie Quaid, and Richie English covering in around me — a plan like that wouldn’t have worked.”

The plan was a simple one; to spoil Glynn in the air, get the ball to the ground as quickly as possible, and snaffle it up. It worked pretty well for the most part — Glynn won the first ball in but was generally overwhelmed by Casey’s tactical approach.

He (Glynn) is left-handed so we had Paddy O’Loughlin, he’d be our biggest left-hander, we even had Gearóid Hegarty switching hands, just all the little boxes you tick,” said Casey.

“At the same time, he could easily have caught three or four balls straight away and it would have all gone to pot.

“But once you get your first ball, and then you get your second one, then they start hitting a low one in and you kind of know you’ve got on top a small bit.”