Hockey: Gormley calls it a day on international career

By Stephen Findlater

Ronan Gormley has formally retired from international hockey, bringing to an end one of the most influential careers on Ireland’s journey to the world’s top 10.

He was the first Irish player to reach the 250-cap mark and captained the side 121 times but, if possible, his importance went far beyond just playing for the Green Machine. The teak-tough defender, now 35, worked tirelessly to push the envelope with the Irish Hockey Association — now Hockey Ireland — on behalf of the team to secure top-class coaches and greater funding.

It is something he made a nod to in his retirement message: “We have battled for everything we have achieved, on and off the pitch. The more we continue to achieve, the more funding and support we need. Please keep taking note!”

Originally from Cork, he moved to England before returning to live in Dublin in his mid-teens, where he won everything in the game with Pembroke before helping Spanish-side Madrid reach the final of the Euro Hockey League in 2011.

With Ireland, he made his debut in 2004 in a 6-2 loss to India at a time when Ireland were ranked outside the world’s top 20. By the end, the side were ranked 10th with a European bronze medal and a first Olympic qualification for over a century in 2016.

Looking back on his career, he said: “To some extent, there is a lot of luck in sport and I was lucky to be playing during a time of immense talent in Irish hockey. Not only that, but those involved went above and beyond to do things no-one expected of them and achieved things most said they couldn’t.”

Teammates were quick to pay tribute, with David Harte describing him as a “leader, teammate, friend and legend. Thank you for your incredible service and all you did for me personally. Inspired a generation and leaving behind a legacy”.

Gormley last played for Ireland in March 2017 and has not been part of the training panel for November’s World Cup.