The influence of law and politics on sport will continue to deepen in 2019. In the second of a two-part series, Jack Anderson looks at some landmark sporting anniversaries that fall this year.

1969: Out of this world

This year will be the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong becoming the first human to walk on the moon. NASA’s Apollo Programme landed a dozen Americans on the moon between July 1969 and December 1972. In February 1971, Apollo 14 astronaut Alan Shephard hit a golf ball with a modified six iron, making golf the first sport to be played outside our planet.