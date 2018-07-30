History boys one step from immortality

By Brendan O’Brien

Let’s hold the horses for a second, turn our backs on the prospect of Limerick’s place in the All-Ireland final, and

retrace this bandwagon’s tracks back three months to the origins of their championship trek, against Tipperary in the Gaelic Grounds.

John Kiely didn’t try to rein in the meaning of Limerick’s first win in the Munster Championship since a one-point defeat of Clare in 2015 that day.

He described, instead, the six-point victory as a “significant milestone” but one that needed to be built upon.

Boy have they done that.

Only Westmeath, twice, had been seen off during the summer months between those defeats of Clare and

Tipperary.

Sixteen of this year’s panel have made their championship debut since that lowering of the Banner three years back.

Another half-a-dozen have yet to get a summer run. This is a group of players progressing at a rate of knots.

They are hurling’s version of the ordinary kid who blossoms into a whizz and graduates from Oxford or Harvard before their 16th birthday.

Or will be if they make that final step.

They were the youngest of the four sides to make their way to Dublin this weekend, their average age of 23.4 was two-and-a-half years lower than Cork’s who have benefited enormously from an influx of youth this last two seasons.

Like Clare on Saturday, they fielded a 15 devoid of players in their 30s and yet they displayed none of the

callowness associated with teams with those sort of demographics.

They are a side that is belying their lack of years.

Time and again this season Limerick have responded to adversity with the belligerence and bite of a team with far more maturity: starting with their league defeat of Galway in Salthill in a game in which found them eight points adrift.

They outscored Tipperary by 1-6 to 0-1 in the last 10 minutes of their Munster opener, claimed a draw in Cork when down to 14 men for 45 minutes, cruised past Waterford and Carlow and barged their way past Kilkenny in the dying minutes in Nowlan Park.

And yesterday’s trick was the daddy of them all.

Declan Hannon traced that brand of steeliness and stubbornness back to November when the panel took part in a boxing fundraiser and “kinda went at each other”. Whatever the source of their strength, it has seen them through time and again.

“I think everybody has just bought into what we are trying to do and that is the main difference,” said Hannon.

“Everybody, 1-36, like there is 10 lads in that dressing room who aren’t togged out today and they really drive it.

“I just heard John talking about the ‘A’ versus ‘B’s: a lot of time the ‘B’ team - or the perceived ‘B’ team — are on top in those games. That is massive preparation for these kinds of games.”

Hannon’s words aren’t all that different to lines repeated by rote in different codes the world over. Squad unity, whether a front or a reality, is something that must be stressed at all times and yet the DNA of this game corroborated his story.

Limerick’s bench compiled 2-6 of their 3-32. That chimes perfectly with the line about a “happy squad” but the task facing them all these next three weeks is to park the elation of this epic win and achieve an emotional equilibrium for the final.

Only Seamus Hickey knows what it is to feature in a matchday squad on hurling’s biggest day and it was no doubt with that in mind that Kiely made his speech to the media about respecting their need for space now.

It was a clunky, untimely message delivered in unnecessarily curt terms but the germ of the concern is understandable: Limerick rode waves of emotion to Croke Park in 2013 and a year later and crashed into the rocks in both semi-finals.

Hannon was on board for each of them and, when he looked back at those All-Ireland semi-final losses yesterday, he saw a squad that just wasn’t ready to handle the occasions. This time, he feels, will be different.

Even with that whole 1973 thing hanging over them.

“It’s gas. None of the boys in that dressing room, they never talk about that or think about that. It is kind of a new group of lads, a new era.

“As Tom Morrissey said before: ‘Trying to create their own history.’ We’ve got to the All-Ireland final but we obviously want to win it because we really want to make history.”