History beckons as set of Killarney golfers to represent Ireland

By James O’Connor

Killarney Golf Club is set to make history as the first club to have three members representing Ireland at the same time.

Killarney trio to tee off for Ireland Corrina Griffin Irish U16's, Mairead Martin Irish Ladies, Valerie Clancy Irish U18'S, Mark Heinemann Coach and PGA Advanced Professional at Getgolfing.ie, Killarney.

Mairead Martin and Valerie Clancy will tee it up at the Home Internationals in Ballybunion (August 8th-10th) while Corrina Griffin will make her Irish debut at the U16 English Stroke Play at Lyme Regis Golf Club that week.

Mark Heinemann, PGA Advanced Professional at Getgolfing.ie, coaches all three and has backed them to thrive under the pressure of international golf.

It’s such fine margins at this level so the work that they put in behind the scenes is so important. The girls are professional with their nutrition, fitness and practising and now they’re being rewarded. We’ve all worked so hard for this and I’ve no doubt that the girls are ready.

Killarney, who claimed their first ILGU Senior Cup last year, is proving itself to be a hotbed for up-and-coming female golfers.

And Heinemann is hopeful these girls will pave the way for women’s golf in Ireland.

“The production line we have in Kerry for junior female golfers is exceptional, and these three are leading the way. The work ethic Mairead, Valerie and Corrina show is filtering through, and I’m expecting two or three more players to arrive on the scene very soon.

There’s never been a golfing ‘role model’ for young Irish girls, but with these girls breaking through and the Maguire twins playing on tour, we must be doing something right, it’s certainly an exciting future for female golf in Ireland.

Meanwhile, South of Ireland champion Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk) has moved up to fourth on the congested Bridgestone Order of Merit following his victory at Lahinch.

The 25-year-old collected 250 order of merit points for his win at the South, which puts him within striking distance of the top two with one event remaining.

Leading qualifier Mark Power from Kilkenny, who lost out to Rafferty in the semi-finals at Lahinch, is now third in the Bridgestone standings.

Flogas Irish Amateur Open winner Robin Dawson remains at the summit, as he has since May, while Castle international Alex Gleeson occupies the number two position with the top two guaranteed a place on the Ireland team for the Home Internationals.

The final event of the series is the AIG Irish Amateur Close (4-8 August), and with series leader Dawson travelling to Pebble Beach for the US Amateur, anyone inside the top 20 could yet win the Order of Merit.

Buoyed by his victory at the South, Rafferty could be the man to capitalise.

“I’ve got the monkey off my back, as my father said to me straight away, and he’s dead right,” said Rafferty following an emotional victory in Clare.

“I just dug deep and played really good golf on the way in. I gave myself chances and that’s all you can do here.”