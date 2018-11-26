'He can create his own legacy': Alan Quinlan 'very excited' about Andy Farrell appointment

Alan Quinlan is excited for the Andy Farrell era, as the IRFU revealed the successor to outgoing head coach Joe Schmidt.

Defence coach Farrell will take over from Schmidt after next year's World Cup and while he says the New Zealander is irreplaceable, Quinlan is sure Farrell is best man for the job.

"It's a disappointing scenario and you can never replace someone like him but Andy Farrell has been in the system for the last couple of years with Joe Schmidt and he'll have learned a lot," the former Munster and Ireland star told OTB AM.

"He rebounded from the disappointment with England and he knows the inside track now of all these players, what makes them tick, how the game works and how the systems work here. I'd be very comfortable and pleased with that succession plan.

"It's good business from the IRFU. There was a ready-made coach there to take over, it just depends who's going with him and who'll come in to assist."

He added that regardless of World Cup performance, what Farrell has contributed to Ireland so far insulates his appointment against any potential fall-off in results next year.

"Having this smooth transition is important and even if we didn't get out of the group, he is still the best candidate.

"What's been built and the relationship, the players love Andy Farrell. The Leinster players love Stuart Lancaster as well. Would they team up together? I don't know. Would Stuart Lancaster go in as an assistant? I think his next job if he leaves Leinster will be head coach somewhere.

"It gives that calmness, that continuity. There is so much stuff in the bank with all those victories and the run they've had. First win on South African soil, beating New Zealand twice, Six Nations, Grand Slam, Farrell has been there for all that.

"He was a brilliant coup for Joe Schmidt and, to be fair to Schmidt, he doesn't suffer fools."

Quinlan added, however, that Farrell will be different to his predecessor come 2020 and beyond.

"Andy will be a bit different, but the principles of the preparation, the detail, the information, the standard will continue because Farrell is a high achiever himself and he'll have different relationships with different guys as all head coaches do.

"You can't ever replace Joe Schmidt but this is the best case scenario and Farrell can go and create his own legacy and take control of the team himself. I'm very excited about it. It's the right thing to do.

"Andy Farrell has this presence about him. You immediately feel passion, intensity, good bloke, old school and I like that about him."