Have jaded Croatia anything left for England?

By Tim Booth

Croatia 2 Russia 2 (Croatia win 4-3 on penalties): They’ve gone 120 minutes twice in a week. They have endured the emotional tugs of two penalty shootouts, somehow coming out on top on both occasions, the first team since 1990 to do so at a World Cup. They’re dealing with injuries to their starting right back, their goalkeeper, and a handful of other players who could probably use a week in the ice bath.

There’s no way Croatia are going to have any juice left in the tank for England in the World Cup semi-finals, right?

“Of course there’s power left for the English,” said Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic. “We don’t want to stop. We want to play our best game then.”

Andrej Kramaric opens the scoring for Croatia against Russia in their World Cup quarter-final clash at Fisht Stadium in Sochi. Picture: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

What kind of recovery Croatia muster over the next three days may ultimately determine if they have a chance of taking out England, when the sides meet on Wednesday night in Moscow, and reaching the World Cup final for the first time.

Yes, Croatia may have one of the best individual players in the tournament with what Luka Modric has done in matching the deepest run ever by the country. But Croatia are also exhausted. Physically. Mentally.

There’s no way they couldn’t be after ousting Denmark on penalties in the last 16, then being forced to extra-time again by hosts Russia on Saturday night. Just before midnight local time, Ivan Rakitic’s winning penalty ignited yet another celebration that was a mix of excitement and relief.

The team and the country are riding a wave of adrenaline in matching the 1998 Croatian team and reaching the semis. At some point, that wave could crash.

“At certain times we lacked power but we played two times 120 minutes of football in six days,” said Modric. “Of course this will leave a mark on you. You have to pay the toll for such exertions. But thank God we’ve shown our character.”

Russia 1-2 Croatia - Domagoj Vida scores with a soft header and Russia suddenly have to change their approach and attack. #rtesoccer #worldcup #RUS #CRO pic.twitter.com/Nk5g9IfHve — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) July 7, 2018

The emotions were such that Dalic broke down in tears on the sideline after Rakitic’s winning penalty.

“It came bursting out of me. I felt really relieved,” said Dalic. “We made ourselves happy but we also made everybody back home in Croatia happy. Those emotions just burst out of me. I don’t cry often, but I have a good reason.”

The team travelled from Sochi to Moscow yesterday to set up camp for two days of training ahead of the semi. The most immediate worry appears to be right back Sime Vrsaljko, who had to be replaced during extra-time, walking slowly off the field with an apparent leg injury.

There’s also some concern about goalkeeper Danijel Subasic after he required treatment late in the second half and during any breaks through extra-time and the shootout after appearing to injure his right hamstring.

A number of other Croatia players were receiving massages and stretching of their legs before extra-time and before the shootout. Playing in Sochi, with the combination of heat and humidity, sapped energy from both teams, creating a fairly lethargic second half. Numerous Croatia players said arriving in Sochi immediately after the last-16 win over Denmark was a major benefit, but now are facing a rapid recovery.

“It will be difficult,” said defender Dejan Lovren. “Hopefully our right-back Sime Vrsaljko is not so injured like he thinks, so hopefully we can manage. But we have a lot of good players on the bench who showed they can change the rhythm of the game.”

Dalic has been impressed with the vibrancy shown by Wednesday’s opponents.

“They breezed past Sweden, they scored twice, they were better,” he said of England. “They have a young, alive, attacking team.

“There are no favourites in this World Cup — every game is 50-50 and you have to fight it out. The big teams are home. Those who are hard-working, compact, united, well-organised, they are here in Russia. This is the character of the four teams remaining in the tournament.”

Modric will face several players from a new generation at his old club Tottenham on Wednesday but for now he is proud this Croatia side has matched the golden generation of Davor Suker, Slaven Bilic, and Zvonimir Boban.

“It makes us extremely proud and happy that after 20 years we’ve reached the semi-final of a World Cup,” he said.

“We took the difficult route, we were unlucky in previous major tournaments, particularly at Euros, but now we are collecting those debts at the World Cup this year.

Hopefully we will go a step further than in 1998. We have all of the requisites for that — we have a great team, backroom staff, coach, and I hope we will be able to make that extra step to reach the final.

RUSSIA:

Akinfeev, Kudryashov, Ignashevich, Kutepov, Fernandes, Kuzyaev, Zobnin, Cheryshev (Smolov 67), Golovin (Dzagoev 102), Samedov (Erokhin 54), Dzyuba (Gazinsky 80).

CROATIA:

Subasic, Vrsaljko (Corluka 97), Lovren, Vida, Strinic (Pivaric 74), Rakitic, Modric, Rebic, Kramaric (Kovacic 88), Perisic (Brozovic 63), Mandzukic.

Referee:

Sandro Ricci (Brazil).