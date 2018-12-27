Harnedy looks to learn from lessons of 2018

Cork hurling captain Seamus Harnedy hopes his team “can learn from 2018” as they continue their quest for All-Ireland glory.

The Munster champions fell in the All-Ireland semi-final to eventual winners Limerick, and only a stunning save from Nickie Quaid in the final attack denied the Rebels a match-winning goal.

John Meyler’s side played some of the most attractive hurling of the year and Harnedy hopes they can continue their form into the new season. However, he stresses the new format in the Munster championship makes it more competitive than at any time in history.

In terms of goals and targets for the new year, he reasoned: “Not at all it [not winning the All-Ireland] wouldn’t be a let-down. There is only going to be one team satisfied at the end of every year and that happened to be Limerick this year. If we can learn from 2018 and develop further I’ll be happy. The main thing is that we are developing,” said 28-year-old Harnedy.

“Obviously the goal of any team in the All-Ireland hurling championship is to win Liam MacCarthy but only one teams gets to claim those spoils at the end of the year. As long as we can learn from 2018 and we’re developing as a whole I’ll be happy, but it would be great to get the number one honour.”

That Quaid save was certainly one of the moments of the season, but earlier in the Munster championship Tipperary’s season could have been transformed had Jake Morris hit the net instead of the post against Clare.

On such tight margins can seasons change, and the St Ita’s club man knows how close Cork came.

“I heard a few of the lads talking about the width of a post and they were referring to the Tipp-Clare game.

“It is donw to small margins as there is nothing between the teams on any given day. I’m sure next year is going to be the exact same. The Munster championship in 2018 will go down as one of the best in history in my opinion.

“I think it’s going to be the exact same in 2019 (in terms of competitiveness). No one could have foreseen Waterford or Tipperary getting knocked out of it.

“God knows what it will throw up next year. There will definitely be a few shocks. The five teams in Munster will be right there.

“The lads and the management (in Cork), we won’t leave any stone unturned in trying to get as far as we can and trying to reach that ultimate objective.”