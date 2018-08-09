Hampsey happy to track McManus in tactical battle

By Francis Mooney

Pádraig Hampsey is ready to sacrifice his own game once again to give his all for the team in going toe-to-toe with one of the aces in Monaghan’s pack this weekend.

After coming out on top in his duel with Michael Murphy, the Tyrone midfielder is likely to be handed another key man-marking job in Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final.

And given Hampsey’s background and natural inclination as a defender, it could well be Conor McManus who will find himself being tracked by the Coalisland man.

He’ll embrace whatever task is handed to him in what will be another battle of tactical wits.

Tyrone have a score to settle with the Farney men in respect of an Ulster SFC first round defeat at Healy Park, but Hampsey expects a ferocious challenge from a Monaghan side seeking a first ever appearance in an All-Ireland final.

“They have a lot of experience, some quality players and plenty of young players coming through as well, the likes of McCarthy, (Conor)” he said. “They have it in abundance, so we’re going to have to be at our best to beat them.

“Monaghan played very well against Galway. They’re a tough side, so it’s going to be a tough battle, but we’ll look forward to it.”

Tyrone have been building momentum and spirit along a winding path that has taken them through the Qualifiers and Super 8s since that loss to this weekend’s opponents back in May.

Last weekend’s emphatic victory over Donegal brought them to another level, but Hampsey feels they will need to step it up yet again if they are to overcome a battling Monaghan side in a first all-Ulster semi-final since 2005, when Tyrone defeated Armagh on their way to a second All-Ireland title.

“Every game has to be a step up. We felt it in the legs big time, and we know that against Monaghan again, they’re well drilled and well physiqued, we’re going to get it tough again.”

But he’s happy to place his trust in the late injection of pace, power and freshness that will come from a bench that has become a crucial element of Tyrone’s game management strategy.

“That Donegal side is an excellent side, they’re well drilled, and you have to take your hat off to them as well. They fought hard right to the end, when they went behind they didn’t stop, and kept coming at us.

“But we had the lads coming off the bench and the legs proved a big thing for us.”

But it’s doubtful if Tyrone would have been in a position to push on for victory had Hampsey not performed heroically in curbing the effectiveness of the brilliant Michael Murphy, who managed just one score from play, albeit a stunning strike for a goal in first half stoppage time.

“I made a bit of a mistake for the goal myself, but we battled hard to get the result in the end, and thank God the lads stuck at it and got through.

“It’s never an easy task marking Michael Murphy. I’ve marked him a few times now, and he’s a class player. He has been there and done it down through the years.”

“He’s unreal, but I tried my best and battled hard with him, and it was a good tussle.”