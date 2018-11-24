Greg McWilliams marvels at Irish depth ahead of St Michael’s College reunion

USA assistant coach Greg McWilliams believes Ireland’s strength in depth highlights how Joe Schmidt has absorbed the harsh lessons of the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Hamstrung by the absence of Jonathan Sexton, Paul O’Connell, Peter O’Mahony and Jared Payne through injury — in addition to the suspended Sean O’Brien — Ireland suffered a crushing quarter-final defeat to Argentina in Cardiff.

The squad has been revamped during the intervening period and despite making wholesale changes to the side that defeated New Zealand just seven days ago, Schmidt is still able to selected a side full of recognised quality to face the USA today.

“I think one of the main performance indicators for Joe would have been to increase the size of his depth from the last Rugby World Cup. You saw when they had injuries in key positions, how that strength was tested. I think he’s done a terrific job, using a lot of players between the last World Cup and this one,” McWilliams remarked.

“The players that are going to go in against us, whether they’re frontline players on paper or not, it’s still going to be the exact same horses coming at us. Same power, same intelligence, same actions around the ball. They’re a terrific group of players and that’s what makes it so challenging and exciting.”

Before making his Stateside move in 2014, McWilliams was involved in coaching at St Michael’s College. The south Dublin school is well-represented within the Irish set-up — the likes of James Ryan, Dan Leavy, Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne counting themselves as past pupils.

“I first coached Luke when he was 12 years of age. I would have coached Dan from a very early age as well. To see them developing the way they are... they’re getting terrific coaching at Leinster and they’re big men now. I got a chance to catch up with James Ryan last night. Obviously he was phenomenal last weekend.

“He’s still so humble. Still the exact same James that I knew many years ago. That’s the really pleasing thing for me is the mark of the man. More so than the rugby player. I think as long as they continue to be good role models, not just for Michael’s students but other rugby players around Ireland, well then we’re doing the right thing as a school.”

Currently director of rugby at Yale University, McWilliams joined Gary Gold’s USA coaching ticket in October of last year. He had experience of the international game through his five-year stint as attack coach of the Ireland women’s team, culminating in a semi-final appearance at the 2014 World Cup.

The Eagles have been drawn alongside tier one nations England, France and Argentina in next year’s male equivalent of the global tournament and McWilliams views tonight’s game as the perfect examination.

“We’re in a tough group. There’s no doubt about that. It’s why it’s so important we play the likes of Ireland and teams similar to that more often. The more you play against more complete teams, the more you’re going to develop and get better. The World Cup is a huge test, but at the moment you can’t look too past this weekend.

“This is our next challenge, this is our test. It’s another week where we’ve done our study and we’ve gone to the classroom. We’re getting ready to sit an exam on Saturday and we’re hoping that we can do well. Hopefully the questions that come out we’re able to answer and give ourselves the best opportunity to get a good grade.”