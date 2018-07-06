Graeme McDowell left content after ‘grinding’ start in Ballyliffin

Graeme McDowell left Ballyliffin last night satisfied with a “grinding” one-under-par 71 that he believes will give him a great chance of a maiden Dubai Duty Free Irish Open victory if he can repeat it for another 54 holes.

Six birdies and five bogeys yesterday morning at the Glashedy Links have left the Portrush star four shots off Ryan Fox’s overnight lead and McDowell, 38, felt his outlook improved as the temperature rose following a damp start to the opening day in Donegal following overnight rain.

“It was a grinding performance. I think when we woke up this morning, it wasn’t the sun shining, blue skies we’ve been seeing all week here at Ballyliffin and kind of felt like Irish Opens of the past,” McDowell said.

Graeme McDowell. Picture: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

“Obviously the weather improved. I felt like the first nine holes with the grass and rough still wet, didn’t drive it very well and kind of was out of position and had to scramble from there.

“Ball-striking improved as the day went on and was really happy to grind a score out. It was one of those days that could have got away, and was happy to sort of keep it under control and post something sort of half-decent.

“I really felt building up to today that the scoring was going to be really low, but you know, as they start to tuck these pins away, this course is firm, and I can start to see the difficulty level.

“You know, four solid rounds, we’ll have a great chance this week.”

With Pádraig Harrington leading the home challenge at four under and tournament host Rory McIlroy one ahead of McDowell, it was a good day for the Irish in their national Open.

Shane Lowry, Irish PGA qualifier Simon Thornton, and Team Ireland invitee Ruaidhri McGee will begin their second rounds within five strokes of the lead but behind them will be more frustrated figures among the 14-strong Irish contingent.

British Masters champion Paul Dunne was kicking himself with a level-par 72, the seeds of which were sown on the par-four second hole when he undid an opening birdie by going out of bounds with his tee shot on route to a double-bogey six.

“Laziness on the second,” the Greystones golfer said, “hit it out of bounds with a two-iron with the rest of Donegal on the left. It was just a brain dead moment so early in the round”.

The rest of Dunne’s round was a mixed bag with three birdies and three bogeys as he pressed hard to make amends for the poor start to his opening round.

“I was inclined to hit the driver left a lot which I haven’t been doing so it kind of took me by surprise, from there you are fighting to save par on every hole instead of giving yourself chances.

So nice to pick up a couple coming in, give myself a chance to come back at it tomorrow. I just need to hit the ball on the fairway a bit more... pulled off the first, off four, eight, nine, two left again and I just didn’t know what it was. I’m heading to the range and should sort it out hopefully.

Dunne is one of a quintet of Irishmen who will start the second round at one over, next year’s tournament host Paul McGinley, Gavin Moynihan, Cormac Sharvin and Colm Moriarty also carding 73s.

Darren Clarke shot a three-over 75 while qualifiers Cian McNamara and Niall O’Briain also face an uphill struggle to make the halfway cut following a 76 and 78 respectively.