Graeme McDowell feeling the heat in Paris

Saturday, June 30, 2018 - 07:03 AM

Graeme McDowell suffered a nightmare second round as he tumbled out of contention after a 77 at the HNA Open de France in Paris yesterday.

McDowell went into his second round lying second overall but endured a round to forget, which included a quadruple bogey on 18. Shane Lowry also suffered, producing a 75 to sit three over.

Marcus Kinhult produced a brilliant performance to open up a two-shot lead in Paris Le Golf National will play host to the Ryder Cup in September and windy conditions and punishing rough meant that a field containing world number two Justin Thomas and world number five Jon Rahm were handed a tough test over the first two days.

Thomas and Rahm produced back-to-back under par rounds to ensure they were well in contention heading into the weekend but it was Kinhult who stole the show, carding a 65 to get to six under and lead the way by two shots from England’s Chris Wood.

The 21-year-old Swede produced a flawless front nine, adding an eagle on the par five third to birdies on the second, fourth, seventh and ninth as he turned in 30. He made bogeys on the 13th and 17th but each time bounced back with a gain to keep his nose in front.

“It feels good, it feels really good,” he told www.europeantour.com. “Saturday is going to be a big day and hopefully Sunday as well. It’s a position I have never been in before so we’ll see.”

Wicklow’s Paul Dunne is just five shots off the lead after his 67 yesterday.


