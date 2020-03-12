GPA asks members to respect GAA's activity ban

GPA chief executive Paul Flynn has implored members to respect the collective activity ban until March 29 or risk the Championship being affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

In communication with inter-county players today, Flynn asked that footballers and hurlers abide by the suspension until Sunday fortnight, which he said includes group gym sessions and team meetings.

“The GPA and GAA have agreed that all collective training, collective gym sessions and collective team meetings are strictly prohibited throughout the period,” he wrote.

“Strict coherence is expected from all squads. Please be advised that there will be no insurance cover for players if breaches of this directive take place, nor will any expenses be paid.

“It is essential that we show leadership and play our role in this and hold ourselves accountable for our actions for the betterment of our communities. We have an opportunity to help protect vulnerable members in our communities who are at significant risk.

“We understand the move to postpone the games will raise questions for many of you, however, at this point your health and safety, that of GAA supporters and that of the wider community has to be the number priority. If you or one of your team-mates were to become infected, the whole squad would need to self-isolate for at least two weeks.”

Flynn explained that members will be informed about fixtures plans as soon as the GAA let the GPA know about them but warned that contravening the ban could have consequences for the Championship schedule.

“We are constantly in communication with the GAA on your behalf and will provide you with information regarding fixtures as and when decisions are made. We will update you as this fast-evolving situation progresses.

“The risk remains real that if we fail to comply, and this period gets prolonged, we face the risk of disturbances to the summer schedule ahead.

“I cannot emphasise enough how important it is that you all take responsibility for your own decisions within your respective counties. We have a big part to play as role models within our communities and counties.”