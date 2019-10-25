Zozo Championship to extend into Monday after second-round washout

Tiger Woods will have to wait until Monday to complete his bid for a record-equalling 82nd PGA Tour title after the second round of the inaugural Zozo Championship was washed out.

More than six inches of rain fell on Friday at Narashino Country Club, which will be closed to spectators on Saturday due to safety concerns when play is scheduled to start at 9.30am local time (1.30am BST).

In order to complete 72 holes, PGA Tour officials announced that the first PGA Tour tournament to be staged in Japan will extend into a fifth day.

Woods, who is attempting to match Sam Snead’s record of 82 wins on the PGA Tour, shares the lead with US Open champion Gary Woodland on six under par, with home favourite Hideki Matsuyama a shot behind following a 65.

Having covered his first three holes in three over par, Masters champion Woods played the remaining 15 in nine under par to card an impressive first-round 64.

However, Woods was well aware of the weather forecast and will no doubt be pleased that the tournament will extend into Monday, rather than having to play 54 holes in two days.

Tokyo endured some record-breaking rain over the past 24 hours. This footage was taken not far from the @ZozoChamp course. pic.twitter.com/VeDQkdaaXc — GOLFTV (@GOLFTV) October 25, 2019

“It’s going to be sloppy and tough for us tomorrow morning before the storm gets in and I think we’re probably going to get a little wet, and then it’s going to be a grind on the weekend,” the 43-year-old said after the first round.

“It’s going to be a lot of golf on the weekend for all of us and probably be close to 54 holes or so for some of the guys on the weekend. It will be a long couple of days for us.”