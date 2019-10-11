‘You put me off!’ – Tyrrell Hatton distracted by fiancee slamming toilet door

Tyrrell Hatton was forced to stop mid-swing at the Italian Open when his fiancee emerged from a nearby toilet.
Hatton, 27, was about to strike his ball on day two of the competition in Rome when his fiancee Emily Braisher shut a toilet door just yards away.
“Is that you?” Hatton said. “What you doing? That’s my fiancee! You put me off! You should be ashamed!”
#weddingsoff #toiletgate 😂😂😂 https://t.co/2hDT7zATUZ— Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) October 11, 2019
The pair were able to laugh at the near miss, with the commentators enjoying a chuckle as well.
“#weddingsoff #toiletgate” Hatton tweeted after the incident.
The three-time European Tour winner carded a second-round 69, placing him just outside the top 10.