‘You put me off!’ – Tyrrell Hatton distracted by fiancee slamming toilet door

By Press Association
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 02:00 PM

Tyrrell Hatton was forced to stop mid-swing at the Italian Open when his fiancee emerged from a nearby toilet.

Hatton, 27, was about to strike his ball on day two of the competition in Rome when his fiancee Emily Braisher shut a toilet door just yards away.

“Is that you?” Hatton said. “What you doing? That’s my fiancee! You put me off! You should be ashamed!”

The pair were able to laugh at the near miss, with the commentators enjoying a chuckle as well.

“#weddingsoff #toiletgate” Hatton tweeted after the incident.

The three-time European Tour winner carded a second-round 69, placing him just outside the top 10.

