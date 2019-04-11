NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Work to do for Rory McIlroy at Augusta after disappointing opening round

Thursday, April 11, 2019 - 10:51 PM

A frustrated Rory McIlroy left himself facing an uphill struggle to win the Masters and complete the career grand slam following an opening 73 at Augusta National.

McIlroy was two over par for the day after bogeys on the 10th and 11th but

rallied superbly to birdie the 13th, 15th and 16th, only to drop shots on the

last two holes.

The last 13 Masters champions were all inside the top 10 after the opening round and McIlroy found himself outside the top 40 at the time of signing his card.

“I felt the course was there,” McIlroy said. “It’s soft. There’s not much wind. I made five birdies, that wasn’t the problem. I just made too many mistakes. And I’m making mistakes from pretty simple positions, just off the side of the green, 17 and 18 being prime examples of that.

“I’m going to go to the putting green right now and try to figure this out, just sort of reads more than anything else. I over-read a few early on, and then I started to under-read them coming in.

“I think just whenever the greens are a little slower, they don’t break as much. The greens are maybe two or three feet slower than they usually are, just because it’s been so soft and the rain. They will get faster as the week goes on, so it’s just a matter of adjusting.”

Rory McIlroy carded an opening 73 in the 83rd Masters (David J. Phillip/AP)

McIlroy’s 73 was his worst opening round since a 74 in 2010 and the Northern Irishman added: “You know you’re going to have chances. There’s birdie opportunities.

“I can accept mistakes if I’m trying and it’s not a mental error, but six bogeys out there is a little too many and I’m just going to need to tidy that up over the next few days.”

Meanwhile Shane Lowry says he needs to relax more on course if he's to make the cut today at the Masters.

The Offaly golfer opened with a dire six over par round of 78.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Sinn Féin MP says she was diagnosed with PTSD due to Troubles

Felix hat-trick hands Benfica advantage over Eintracht Frankfurt

Arsenal impress at home again to beat Napoli in Europa League

Alonso gives Chelsea precious quarter-final lead

KEYWORDS

Rory McIlroy

More in this Section

Hamilton ignores 1,000th race landmark to focus on Shanghai win

McCarthy urges fans to keep showing support as almost 25,000 tickets sold for Sean Cox fundraiser

Connacht's Eoin Griffin and Conor McKeon to retire from rugby

Marco Silva plays down speculation linking Idrissa Gana Gueye to Man United


Lifestyle

Lucky 13: Double lung transplant patient opens up about waiting game and living with CF

The best events and activities to keep the kids entertained over the Easter holidays

The world’s biggest Primark opens in Birmingham – 5 more giant stores for your global shopping spree

How to create a self-care toolkit for kids

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »