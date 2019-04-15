Woods hopes thrilling Masters win creates lasting memory for family

Tiger Woods gave the sporting world a moment to remember with his thrilling Masters victory and hopes his children will never forget witnessing his redemptive triumph first hand.

Woods famously embraced his late father Earl after winning his first Masters in 1997 and 22 years later he was the proud parent celebrating a fifth Green Jacket with daughter Sam and son Charlie at Augusta National.

Charlie was not even born when Woods last tasted victory in a major in the 2008 US Open and Woods said: “It’s unreal for me to experience this.

Father and son ➡ Father and son This should bring a tear to your eye. pic.twitter.com/HawZBxUATb — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 14, 2019

“I couldn’t be more happy and excited, I’m kind of at a loss for words. To have my kids there, it’s come full circle. My dad was here in ’97 and now I’m the dad with two kids there.

“My little boy Charlie, that embrace is just special. Sam lost a State soccer tournament yesterday so I convinced her to come up and watch the Masters and luckily I was able to win.

“They were there last year at the Open Championship when I had the lead on that back nine and I made a few mistakes, cost myself a chance to win The Open title. A look at the longest gaps between major victories (PA Graphics)

“I wasn’t going to let that happen to them twice so for them to see what it’s like to have their dad win a major championship, I hope that’s something they will never forget.

“Prior to my comeback they only knew that golf caused me a lot of pain.

“If I tried to swing a club I would be on the ground and I struggled for years, and that’s basically all they remember.”

Woods, who even suggested he might let his children take his Green Jacket to ‘show and tell’ at school, had roared with delight after tapping in on the 18th green for a closing 70 and one-shot victory over Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele.

Just two years earlier he had needed a nerve blocker in order to attend the pre-tournament Champions Dinner and feared that his career was over.

“I’m a little hoarse I think from yelling,” the 43-year-old added.

“It’s overwhelming because of what has transpired. Last year I was just lucky to be playing again, the previous dinner I was really struggling, I could barely walk.” Woods celebrates with his family following his Masters victory (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Woods started the day two shots behind Open champion Francesco Molinari and only took the outright lead for the first time with a birdie on the 15th.

After almost making a hole-in-one on the 16th, the tap-in birdie doubled his lead and Woods added: “I was just trying to plod my way around all day, all of a sudden I had the lead coming up 18 trying to make a (bogey) five.